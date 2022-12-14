RANZCO complaint not upheld - ODOB

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 15:23

A rejected complaint by a group of Australian-based ophthalmologists will see New Zealanders benefit from shorter waiting times, limiting the risk of further vision loss, because optometrists will be able to safety perform some specific laser eye surgeries.

The complaint came after the New Zealand Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Board (ODOB) developed a scope of practice over two years, that permits specially qualified optometrists to perform two types of simple laser surgery. In a nutshell, one of the surgeries involves removing a film that can build up after cataract operations, while the other creates a small opening at the edge of the iris to reduce pressure in the eye. Both take a matter of minutes and are considered low risk and minor surgeries.

ODOB Chair Kristine Hammond welcomes the decision. "The limited surgeries this covers are very basic and are only open to optometrists who have been adequately trained in the procedures, and have at least three years of work experience in appropriate ophthalmology hospital clinics."

The complaint was made by the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists (RANZCO) to the Regulations Review Committee at Parliament. "While RANZCO has New Zealand in its name, there is not one staff member working in this country and until October 2022 (probably following our submissions during this process), has not had one Kiwi on its Executive Board of Directors," says Mrs Hammond. "It’s also ironic that it was a group of New Zealand hospital-based ophthalmologists who suggested and developed this change in the first place, followed by an official request from the former Auckland District Health Board."

Mrs Hammond says ODOB developed the new scope because the old system added time, risk, and cost to this specific form of eye surgery that was completely unnecessary. "People often couldn’t get to see an ophthalmologist for this surgery for up to 12 weeks or longer," she says. "This unnecessarily increased the risk of further damage and preventable vision loss, but now an optometrist can easily and safely perform it earlier, and at a fraction of the cost to the public health system."

Currently there are over 1000 registered optometrists in New Zealand, but only 135 RANZCO ophthalmologists (fellows) and this discrepancy is only going to worsen, further increasing waiting times unless new approaches to health care are developed. Ministry of Health workforce data confirms there are not enough ophthalmologist in New Zealand, particularly when considering those servicing the over-60 age group.

"Another benefit of this change is that it is 100 percent in line with New Zealand’s health system reform where suitably qualified allied health practitioners are enabled to safely share some of the load without risk to patients", says Mrs Hammond. "The new scope was supported by the Ministry of Health and Te Whatu Ora’s Health Workforce Strategy for allied health, technical and scientific work sector (including optometrists), to work at the top of their scope to best support the community, and to support them to be confident to think and act beyond traditional models of care. A similar system has been working in the UK for over six years without a single complaint," she concludes.