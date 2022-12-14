Wing 361 - Fifty-six new police constables on the front line - NZ Police

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 17:00

Fifty-six new constables will be attested and graduate from their initial training course on Thursday, 15 December.

Attending the ceremony will be the Prime Minister, Right Hon.

Jacinda Ardern; Minister of Police, Hon.

Chris Hipkins; Commissioner Andrew Coster; and the Wing Patron Dr Hinemoa Elder (Te AupÅuri, NgÄti KurÄ«, Te Rarawa and NgÄpuhi).

First in Wing 361 is recruit Steven Young from WhangÄrei.

He also received the Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award.

With a background in trade-related roles and administration, Steven says he wanted a career that would challenge him as a person and allow him to grow and improve.

"Self-improvement, is something we should always work on," he says.

"I wanted to enter into a career and journey I could be proud of, and one where I could make a positive difference in our communities."

Wellington-based recruit Angus Brown is the Wing 361 leadership award winner.

Before joining Police he spent 10 years working in the security industry and has worked as a skydiving instructor and coach in New Zealand and Denmark.

"Over the years I have discovered a passion for helping others and for teaching/developing others," says Angus.

"I thrive in an engaging and challenging environment and I’m looking forward to the road ahead in my career with New Zealand Police."

Wing Patron: Dr Hinemoa Elder, MNZM, (Te AupÅuri, NgÄti KurÄ«, Te Rarawa and NgÄpuhi) is a staunch advocate for fostering efforts that bring Te Reo MÄori me Åna tikanga - the MÄori language and cultural lore - to bear in understanding the links between climate emergency, mental distress and ill health and to effective change.

Hinemoa has a PhD (2012) and NZ Health Research Council Eru Pomare Post-Doctoral Fellowship (2014-18) researching traumatic brain injury.

She has developed MÄori-specific approaches and rehabilitation resources for the whole whÄnau affected by brain injuries.

She received the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to MÄori and Psychiatry in 2019.

A mother to two adult children, she is a Fellow of the Royal Australia and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists and a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist.

She currently works at Starship Children’s Hospital, in the Mother and Baby/Child and Family Units.

She travelled to Antarctica in late 2019 as part of Homeward Bound, a global, women in science leadership programme.

She is a deputy psychiatrist member of the NZ Mental Health Review Tribunal and contributed to the recently published NZ Defence Force wellbeing strategy.

Before training as a doctor, Hinemoa worked in theatre and as a choreographer and in children’s television.

She provides mentoring for young female creatives via the Te Taumata Creative Leadership programme.

Her best-selling book "Aroha.

MÄori wisdom for a contented life lived in harmony with our planet" was published in 2020 and is included in the Oprah Winfrey Book Club.

She has a new book "Wawata: Moon Dreaming - Daily wisdom guided by Hina, the MÄori moon", published in October, 2022.

Awards:

Minister’s Award for First in Wing, recognising top student - Constable Steven Young, Northland District.

Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, recognising second top student - Constable Joshua Dent, Southern District.

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership - Constable Angus Brown, Wellington District.

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award - Constable Lucinda Needham, Bay of Plenty District.

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award - Constable Steven Young, Northland District.

Firearms Award - Constable Jeremy Crawford, Northland District.

Deployment:

The wing will disperse to the following districts on Monday 26 December:

Northland - 2, WaitematÄ - 5, Auckland City - 3, Counties Manukau - 8, Waikato - 5, Bay of Plenty - 6, Eastern - 4, Central - 6, Wellington - 6, Tasman - 2, Canterbury - 5 Southern - 4.

Demographics:

33.9 percent are female, and 66.1 percent are male.

New Zealand European make up 66.1 percent of the wing, with MÄori 14.3 percent, Pacific 12.5 percent, Asian 7.1 percent.