Keeping our community safe a priority - Manukau Urban Māori Authority (MUMA)

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 18:50

Manukau Urban Māori Authority Kaiwhakahaere Matua - CEO Tania Rangiheuea will be hosting a group of community groups and leaders at Nga Whare Waatea Marae tomorrow morning to discuss how they can help provide safety to the South Auckland community over the Christmas holiday period because of the recent ram-raids and youth offending.

Tania Rangiheuea has invited local marae leaders, the Ethnic wardens, Pacifica wardens, NZCP (New Zealand Community Patrols), Māori wardens, NZ Police and also members of the Indian business community to gather and discuss how best they can work alongside one another to provide safety to the South Auckland community over Christmas.

She says " A key issue that will be discussed tomorrow is community safety- how we keep our community safe from violence and other serious incidents. The hui is for any significant incident that arises during the holiday season that requires a community response. The aim of the collective is to advocate community connectedness, i.e. Maori, Pacifika, India and others are seen to be working together as opposed to addressing incidences on their own", says Tania Rangiheuea.

Community safety is a priority and how we keep our community safe from violence and other serious incidents. Tania Rangiheuea says "that is why the community patrols are on board along with the Indian leaders who are mobilising their people to team up with the community groups".

The collective will work with Police and patrol main streets where incidences are likely to occur.