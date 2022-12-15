West Auckland primary students get credit savvy in the classroom

Thursday, 15 December, 2022 - 07:00

Understanding the relationship between making payments on time and credit scores is one of the concepts students at West Auckland’s Rangeview Primary were showcasing last week, as part of their introduction to credit. The school is one of 700 across Aotearoa using an interactive credit module designed to help Kiwi kids get credit smart.

Designed by data, analytics and technology company, Equifax New Zealand, and financial literacy platform, Banqer, the module has enabled more than 200,000 Kiwi students to learn about credit in the classroom since its launch in 2017. Through an interactive platform, they learn about the pros and cons of credit and how their financial behaviour impacts on their creditworthiness. A simulated real-life platform allows them to borrow money to purchase big ticket items like vehicles and property - and see the impact that borrowing and repayments have on their credit score.

"It’s great to see young minds learning about credit," says Equifax Managing Director, Angus Luffman. What’s really important about the module is that learning about the foundations of credit allows the students to aspire to a better future for themselves. These Year 8 students are learning how on time repayments of any type of credit can positively affect their credit score and increase their ability to borrow. When students can see the real life implications of their financial decisions through the Banqer module, they start to understand how things work in the real world and how important it is to have a good credit score."

The credit score that students receive is underpinned by the student’s engagement within Banqer, with positive behaviours (such as making timely repayments) increasing the student's credit score, and negative ones (such as missing a bill payment), reducing the score. The student receives their own virtual credit report, which reveals their current credit score and the factors that contributed to it. "That report is key to cementing what they’ve learned," says Luffman, "as it gives students an opportunity to modify their behaviour if they’re not scoring well. It might be that they’ve missed repayments on loans and that’s affected their credit score - but what they’re taught is that it can be repaired, with time, if they change their behaviour."

Co-founder of Banqer, Kendall Flutey, says research shows that financial behaviours and habits may be formed as early on as seven years old. "That’s why teaching financial literacy in the classroom is so important if we want future generations to be financially savvy. We want our young Kiwi to be financially competent before they’re launched into adulthood and Equifax is playing a critical part in achieving this."

"At Equifax, we’re passionate about enabling Kiwis to make great financial decisions and to be confident in making those decisions. Understanding how credit works is part of the education they’re receiving through Banqer - giving students a great platform to launch from."

"We also heard stories today from students who are sharing their knowledge with their friends and whanau," said Luffman. "Often, it’s the adults learning from their children and the experiences they’re sharing at home. It’s fantastic to see those lessons extend beyond the classroom, that there’s discussion going on at home about credit and financial literacy. First-hand exposure to managing credit and the consequences that come with it will result in a more credit conscious generation of Kiwis - and that’s something we’re proud of."

To see how Banqer works, a free trial is available at www.banqer.co

To find out more about Equifax, visit www.equifax.co.nz.