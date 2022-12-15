M9 returns in 2023 to celebrate haka alongside Te Matatini

Thursday, 15 December, 2022 - 07:01

M9 - the ground-breaking MÄori oratory and performance event is set to return on 21 February, 2023 to the Auckland Civic Theatre for a one night show - Taku ihi! Taku wehi! Taku wana! Kapa Haka: A performer's perspective.

Presented by Stacey Morrison, the lineup includes some of the most well-known and passionate kaihaka in Aotearoa including Matai Smith, Troy Kingi, Cilla Ruha, Kura Te Ua, Rawiri Waititi, Dr Kiri Tamihere and more to be announced.

Event director Ria Hall says the M9 event is a night of presentation, performance and conversation and there is high anticipation of the kaupapa leading up to Te Matatini.

"Kapa haka allows for the ultimate connection to MÄoritanga and its presence in our lives is more than performance. Our haka and waiata give us strength that we can carry into other parts of our lives. We can’t wait to explore this topic more alongside Te Matatini.

"Our kaikÅrero are excited to share their journey of kapa haka with te iwi MÄori and whÄnau who are interested in te ao MÄori. There is even more excitement as the motu prepares for

a week of haka, that we have been desperately missing since the outbreak of COVID. We look forward to a massive week for te iwi MÄori and Aotearoa." says Hall.

Previously sold-out during Matariki, M9 is the meeting point between modern-day ‘TED-Talks’ and the age-old practice of oratory that MÄori are renowned for. The event gathers nine powerful MÄori voices, presenting nine very different stories chosen to inspire, empower and impart kÅrero MÄori through a range of discourse.

Accessible to all people of Aotearoa, M9 celebrates Te Ao MÄori through whakaaturanga, whakaari, and whakawhiti kÅrero - presentation, performance, and conversation.

During Taku ihi! Taku wehi! Taku wana! Kapa Haka: A performer’s perspective, the high profile kaikÅrero will explore their experiences in the life of a kaihaka and the challenges and opportunities of expressing MÄoritanga through waiata and haka. They will share their lived experience of the profound impact kapa haka has had on their lives both personally and professionally.

Ms Hall hopes the people of TÄmaki Makaurau will be inspired to experience the discussion of the role that kapa haka plays in cultural retention, especially for MÄori based in urban centres away from their hapÅ« and iwi.

The event runs from 7:30pm - 10.30pm on February 21st. Tickets are available from https://www.aucklandlive.co.nz/show/m9

@maiastudionz