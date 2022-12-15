'Passenger rail progress does not require office paint vandalism'

Thursday, 15 December, 2022 - 11:45

Save Our Trains campaign says paint protests on political offices by a different passenger rail campaign group, Restore Passenger Rail, is not a tactic they would adopt.

Save Our Trains spokesperson Patrick Rooney says progress is being made on passenger rail although there is much more that needs to be done.

He says Save Our Trains are focussed on building the growing public support for passenger rail.

"Inter-regional passenger rail will enrich our lives, enliven our regions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We are concerned this type of protest action can do more harm than good."

Earlier this year, Save Our Trains successfully petitioned for the return of the Northern Explorer train between Auckland to Wellington. They now campaign for more affordable fares, more regular services and reopening routes.

Mr Rooney says, "With regular timetables and affordable tickets, passenger rail will become an even more attractive alternative to flying and driving."

Save Our Trains spokesperson, Dr Paul Callister, says there is a huge opportunity to expand passenger rail because many people are eager to reduce their carbon footprint, and transport is New Zealand’s second largest greenhouse gas source.

He says there is momentum for change around passenger rail and the key now is building wider and deeper support in the community.