New appointments for Heritage NZ Pouhere Taonga Board - Culture and Heritage

Thursday, 15 December, 2022 - 11:50

Rei Kohere (Ngati Porou, Rongowhakaata, Ngai Tahu) and Professor Rangi Matamua (Ngai Tuhoe) have been appointed to the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Board and Maori Heritage Council respectively, Manatu Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage announced.

"I warmly welcome Rei and Professor Matamua into their new appointments on their respective boards," said Emily Fabling, ManatÅ« Taonga Deputy Chief Executive, Policy and Sector Performance .

"Each of these appointees bring deeply rich and unique perspectives from their specialised areas of focus, making them excellent additions to the boards they serve. I look forward to seeing the impactful contributions of these appointments to our heritage sector.

Rei Kohere brings a wealth of heritage knowledge and governance experience to the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Board.

He is Deputy Chair of Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou and holds several other iwi governance positions. He has also served on the Tairawhiti District Health Board and other boards in the health field.

Rei has had long involvement in historical research and heritage policy and protection. Over the years, he has worked as senior heritage policy advisor to the Historic Places Trust and Heritage New Zealand.

Currently, Rei is self-employed, farming on whanau land on the East Coast where he is also kaitiaki for the heritage places of his whanau and hapÅ«.

As one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s leading Maori scholars, Professor MÄtÄmua holds vast matauranga MÄori and brings significant experience to the Maori Heritage Council.

Author to various publications, Professor MÄtÄmua is a professor at Te Kunenga Ki Purehuroa Massey University’s Te Putahi-a-Toi, School of Maori Knowledge, and before that, was a Professor at Waikato University. His breadth of research encompasses Maori astronomy and star lore, Maori culture, and Maori language development, research, and revitalisation.

As the former Chair of the Matariki Advisory Group, Professor MÄtÄmua was vital in establishing when, why and how the Matariki public holiday should be celebrated. He continues this work to ensure Matariki is underpinned by traditional Maori principles and values in his current role as the Government’s Chief Advisor - Matauranga Matariki.

Sir John Clarke has also been reappointed in his role as Chair of the Maori Heritage Council and conjoint member of the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Board.

"I wish to congratulate TÄ John Clarke on his reappointment and acknowledge his key contributions and commitment over the years to the kaupapa of Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga in preserving our national heritage," said Emily Fabling.