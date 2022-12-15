Stead St work ahead of reseal - Invercargill City Council

Thursday, 15 December, 2022 - 14:11

Preseal work will be taking place on Invercargill’s Stead St this week ahead of a crucial full re-seal in the New Year.

Invercargill City Council Group Manager Infrastructure Erin Moogan said the reseal, due to begin in January 2023, was to ensure that the pavement does not deteriorate further and start to fail.

"We made the decision to delay the reseal on Stead St in 2020 as we became aware of the funding for the Stead St Stopbank Upgrade work.

"We believed it could last a couple of years and now we need to do it during the ‘sealing season’ in early 2023. This will lessen the time our community would have to contend with major traffic management following the Stead St Stopbank Upgrade," Moogan said.

"The condition of the road surface is now at a point where we can’t put off this work any longer."

This would mean that the work taking place by Environment Southland at the Stead St pump station would eventually have to cut through the newly-sealed road at some point in 2023, she said.

"We are fully aware that this will have to happen. We see this is the most prudent way forward, and the work being done by ES is also crucial for our shared infrastructure."

Stead St would not withstand the wait for the next sealing season, she said.

‘Sealing season’ is the term used to describe the window of time, usually from mid-summer through to early autumn, when conditions were best for laying seal on a road.

Presealing work, such as filling potholes and any minor repairs, would take place ahead of Christmas, with the full reseal due to begin on 9 January 2023.

It is thought the work would take about four days, she said.

"Although that will, of course, depend on the weather. We will open it as soon as we can,"

The nature of the reseal will mean that at times there will be a diversion in place, meaning city-bound traffic will be diverted via Bay Rd, with ÅtÄtara-bound traffic able to use Stead St at reduced speed in a single lane, she said.

"We appreciate the patience of our community as we undertake this crucial piece of infrastructure work."

Stead St has been transformed over the past year with Council upgrading the Stead St and Cobbe Rd stopbanks with a sheet pile wall and earthen embankment including a new and widened shared pedestrian and cycle path, to protect the city, the Invercargill Airport and critical infrastructure from extreme weather events, sea level rise and further effects of climate change.

The Upgrade is a "shovel ready" climate resilience project, majority funded by KÄnoa.