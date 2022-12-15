How should emissions trading be regulated?

Thursday, 15 December, 2022 - 14:35

In July 2021 the Ministry for the Environment (MfE) published a consultation document, "Designing a governance framework for the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme" (the 2021 consultation document). The 2021 consultation document considers at a high level whether, and how, the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) should be regulated.

On 17 November 2022, MfE published a further consultation document, "Market governance of the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme" (the 2022 consultation document). The 2022 consultation document is seeking feedback in relation to treating New Zealand Units (NZUs) as financial products under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013, as well as regulating the NZU market through already existing financial markets legislation. This includes regulating financial advice in relation to NZUs, requiring NZU market operators to be licenced as a financial product market operator and the prohibition of insider trading and market manipulation. Submissions on the 2022 consultation document will close on 24 December 2022, with MfE expecting ETS market governance policy decisions to be made in early 2023.