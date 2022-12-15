Selwyn District Council Media Release: Council decisions Wednesday 14 December

Thursday, 15 December, 2022 - 14:52

The Council has agreed at its meeting on Wednesday to trial a new structure of five committees to help with governance for the growing Selwyn district.

Four new committees - Community Services, Finance and Performance, Planning and Climate Change and Transport and Infrastructure - will be added to the existing Audit and Risk Subcommittee.

The committees aim to give closer focus to particular areas that need more scrutiny at a time when the district is growing rapidly and the local government sector is impacted by numerous legislative changes.

The Council has taken a committee of the whole approach in recent years, but reviewed this after the 2022 election, to reflect the changing workloads, the desire to increase Councillors opportunities for development and governance roles, and the breadth of knowledge that they have individually on the respective activities of Council, along with a strong desire to introduce RÅ«nanga representation.

All Councillors will sit on each committee, but with a different chair and deputy chair, and the Council agreed that each committee will also have representatives from Te Taumutu RÅ«nanga and Te Ngai TÅ«Ähuriri RÅ«nanga.

Mayor Sam Broughton says from past experience working with mana whenua at the front end of decision making has meant faster, cheaper and more effective decision making for the district.

The new structure will be trialed for a year with two reviews, one each six months and costs will be supported by central government Better-Off funding for the first two years.

Support for residents’ associations confirmed

The Council has committed to work with and support new residents’ associations across the district.

The final four Community Committees of Council have been reappointed until 30 June 2023, and the Council will work with those committees to support them to transition to residents’ associations or other options to support their community once the term finishes.

In the past 12 months 20 new residents’ associations have formed, 19 of which are former Committees of Council which chose to voluntarily be discharged as committees and re-form.

Residents’ associations are fully independent of Council, can submit on Council plans and apply for funding from the Council, which Community Committees cannot.

The Council confirmed that funding will be put in place to support residents’ associations with community projects they wish to undertake and for administration and venue costs.

Heritage Strategic Plan Adopted

A strategic plan to help identify, protect, promote, acknowledge and celebrate Selwyn’s rich heritage has been agreed.

Local community groups and the Council have worked together to prepare the plan, first proposed in the Long-Term Plan 2021-2031. The plan was approved by the Council at the meeting yesterday with a series of recommendations to help identify, protect and promote the district’s heritage.

It proposes 18 action points including continuing the Council’s Community History Fund and ensuring the Council’s Heritage Fund funding aligns with the plan’s aims, as well as work to support landowners of significant heritage sites, more heritage activities and events, an increased youth focus and more promotion of heritage sites and stories.

Any additional costs to deliver on these action points will be considered as part of the annual plan process.

Council to continue to work for chlorination exemptions

The Council will continue to work to gain safe, chlorine-free water for the district’s temporarily chlorinated water supplies.

The Council yesterday reaffirmed its focus on providing water that meets the highest safety requirements, and to continue working with the regulator Taumata Arowai on seeking exemptions from chlorination for its previously unchlorinated water supplies.

Selwyn led the way in applying for the country’s first exemption from the requirement under the Water Services Act 2021 for all public drinking water supplies to have residual disinfection (chlorination).

That application, for the Rakia Huts water supply, looks set to be turned down after Taumata Arowai issued a draft decision recommending the application to be declined.

The draft decision included 11 areas that if addressed, it said, could see the system meet the requirements for an exemption. The Council is working through feedback to the regulator on the draft decision, along with reviewing the costs to meet the recommendations to gain an exemption for the Rakaia Huts supply.

In the meantime, the Council agreed to continue meeting the highest safety standards for public drinking water and all legal requirements through temporary chlorination while this work is carried out.

It also reaffirmed that the Council will continue to work towards seeking exemptions for 17 supplies that are under temporary chlorination, using the recommendations from the draft decision. The latter can be found in the Council report.