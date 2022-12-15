Mataaho Collective’s monumental installation at Te Papa

Thursday, 15 December, 2022 - 16:02

A major new commission by acclaimed New Zealand artists Mataaho Collective will open at Te Papa this Saturday, alongside five of the collective’s existing artworks, shown together for the first time.

The exhibition Te Puni Aroaro features six monumental and ground-breaking works, each made of industrial materials that reflect contemporary MÄori experience.

Renowned for large-scale installations, Mataaho is made up of four wÄhine MÄori artists who have worked together for over a decade. Their works have been featured at major international exhibitions from Germany and the UK to Toronto, Honolulu and Sydney. They were the winners of the 2021 Walters Prize and Arts Foundation Laureates in 2022. This is the first time their work has been exhibited Te Papa.

The collective has created its largest-ever work specifically for Te Papa’s art gallery. Spanning across the whole of the double-height threshold gallery, Takapau measures an impressive 200 square metres and is suspended above the visitor.

Made of 480 ratchets and stainless steel buckles, 960 hooks and almost 6km of polyester hi-vis tie-

downs, the new, immersive and site-responsive installation draws on the collective’s research of whÄriki and their time in Te Papa’s collection.

"It’s an incredible opportunity for us as wÄhine MÄori artists to be taking up so much space in the national museum of New Zealand," says Mataaho Collective.

"This exhibition gives a lot of space to the six works - each has its own room which allows visitors to really get to know and experience them."

Dr Nina Tonga, Curator Contemporary Art, is excited to showcase the work of these leading New Zealand artists.

"Over the last ten years, they have created awe-inspiring installations for numerous international exhibitions and biennales."

"This exhibition celebrates the incredible contribution Mataaho Collective is making to contemporary art in Aotearoa and around the world."

Mataaho Collective fuse together ancient techniques and contemporary materials.

"We as MÄori, place a huge amount of value on to our art forms and our taonga, and our work is founded within the contemporary realities of mÄtauranga MÄori. We’re grateful to be able to spend time in collections, learning from our ancestors’ techniques," Mataaho says.

"We’ve taken bodily, domestic-sized techniques we see on quite a small scale, and we’ve up-scaled them to showcase the value of that."

One of the artworks is being shown in New Zealand for the first time. Kiko Moana was created for the prestigious documenta art exhibition in Kassell, Germany. The 11-metre by 4-metre work is a blue cascading ocean made of 60 panels of tarpaulin. The collective is proud to be able to show this, and the other five works, at home.

"It’s really exciting for us to be exhibiting here in Aotearoa. There are some works in the show that our whÄnau and friends haven’t even seen. Given the size and scale we work with, we can’t usually show more than one piece in the same space - this is a real privilege for us," says Mataaho.