Whanau and wheelchair friendly footpaths for Taumarunui CBD

Friday, 16 December, 2022 - 09:03

Whanau with tamariki in prams together with wheelchair or other mobility device users will be able to get around Taumarunui's central business district (CBD) with greater ease and safety following a project to upgrade footpath crossings.

The CBD wheelchair friendly and pram crossing project is being enabled with $124,000 in funding from the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency 'Transport Choices programme'.

Part of Government's Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF) the Transport Choices programme aims to open up streets so everyone can get where they need to go in ways that are good for their health and the planet.

Executive Manager Infrastructure Vini Dutra said Council had identified around 140 crossing points on the CBD footpath network that were broken, too steep or narrow, had a lip or no crossing at all.

"This targeted neighbourhood scale investment will help improve the safety and attractiveness of footpath use for people using mobility devices or walking around the business district and reduce people's reliance on cars.

Through our investment in new or upgraded transport infrastructure we want to help Ruapehu communities transition toward a low-emissions and climate-resilient future.

In partnership with Waka Kotahi we hope to make further investments in such things as cycle networks, creating safer, greener, walkable neighbourhoods, healthier school travel and making public transport more reliable and easier to use.

It’s about making small, quick and visible changes to our streets and the way people use them and helping people embrace cycling or walking as a means of travel," he said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Manager Urban Mobility, Kathryn King said they received an outstanding response from councils around the country for Transport Choices programme funding.

"I am pleased to see Ruapehu District Council was successful in receiving funding for a project that will provide safe, accessible footpaths for whanau, children and the disabled community around the Taumarunui CBD.

When it comes to transport, it means looking at how we can offer safer, healthier, and more accessible alternatives for everyone across New Zealand to move around their towns and cities more easily," she said.

Mr Dutra said that Council is now working with Waka Kotahi to fully refine and scope the project before construction begins.

"Subject to approvals and contractor availability we plan to start works early next year with the project completed by 30 June 2024," he said.