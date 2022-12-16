Te Taumata receives Fast-Track resource consent

Friday, 16 December, 2022 - 11:18

Resource consents for Queenstown’s Lakeview Te Taumata revised development proposal, have been granted by the Expert Consenting Panel (ECP), under the Government's fast-track consenting process.

The consents are for the first stage of the 10 hectare development comprising a total of five buildings and will deliver 224 residential apartments, co-living, retail, hospitality and health and wellness facilities.

The fast-track consenting process was established by the Ministry for the Environment as part of the Covid -19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. Developers Ninety Four Feet, Centuria New Zealand and Britomart Hospitality Group recognised that the innovative Lakeview Te Taumata development, which will boost employment and economic recovery in the region, met the Fast-track criteria and was subsequently accepted in the program.

Benefits to the Lakes District region, as determined by Insight Economics, include a forecast one-off boost to GDP of $930 million and an estimated 595 permanent jobs created during the construction lifecycle of the precinct, with the initial stages creating 370 jobs regionally.

Mark Francis Centuria NZ CEO is pleased to take another step closer to commencing construction.

"Lakeview Te Taumata will be a masterpiece precinct adjacent to the heart of Queenstown’s CBD. Along with spectacular views and residential homes, it will offer a diverse range of hospitality, services, hotels, co-working and living options and a unique retail offering curated by the Britomart Hospitality Group.

"Everyone will be welcome, the design centres around large public spaces, pedestrian friendly streets and laneways. Drawing on a cohesive design philosophy Lakeview Te Taumata is built on sustainable principles, neighbourly intent and experiential placemaking. Our key goals include implementing net positive systems for energy, water and waste; creating the conditions for all local species of flora and fauna to thrive; and connecting people and nature in direct and indirect ways", added Dean Rzechta, managing director of lead developer Ninety Four Feet.

Award winning architect’s Monk Mackenzie are enthusiastic to bring to life what will be a stunning visual and practical addition to central Queenstown.

"A biophilic design philosophy is central to the precincts design. Biophilic design connects people and nature, enhances the health and wellness of people, improves place-based connections, brings cultural connection to life, increases a sense of belonging and promotes active lifestyles.

The spaces and structures have been designed to allow nature in, the architecture integrates views of the lake and the mountain that will be enhanced with additional planting of native flora into the built environment."

"We are grateful for the Government's initiative establishing the Fast-Track consent process and look forward to contributing to the local economy during both the construction phase and once complete. We know the addition of hundreds of centrally located, well-constructed homes will benefit the region in time", said Naylor Love CEO, Rick Herd.

Dean Rzechta is pleased with the consent approval announced today.

"Consents have been granted following a required reduction in height and while the original submission was certainly our preference, Lakeview Te Taumata is still set to deliver a world class development and amenities for the Lakes District region that we are eager to commence constructing".

Queenstown Lakes District Council are managing earthworks to prepare the site, this work is underway now and is due for completion September 2023. Building consents will be lodged in due course and construction will commence late 2023.

Check lakeviewtetaumata.nz for the latest information.