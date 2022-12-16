Whitecliffe launches a fourth Master's Degree In Information Technology

Friday, 16 December, 2022 - 13:55

New Zealand’s cyber security and data science has been given a boost thanks to a new Level 9 Master of Information Technology, just launched by Whitecliffe.

The NZQA accredited 180-credit programme offers specialisations in the rapidly growing sectors of cyber security and data science and builds on three-year bachelor degrees in the same academic field. Embedded within the master’s degree is the also-new 120-credit Level 8 Postgraduate Diploma in Information Technology.

"The launch of these two programmes gives IT professionals an exciting opportunity to build their technical skills, grow their career opportunities, and place themselves at the forefront of their fields," says Whitecliffe CEO Mark Worsop.

With recent developments and use of IT in almost every business, cyber security is considered a backbone of any organisation. According to Norton’s 2022 Cyber Safety Insights Report, 33% of New Zealanders experienced cyber-crime in 2021, and publicised cyber-attacks in New Zealand have underscored the urgent need to advance and strengthen the country’s cyber security measures.

Meanwhile data scientists are in limited supply globally, with a reported 29% growth in demand for data science applications year-on-year and a 344% increase since 2013. Job seekers' searches grew at a slower pace (14%), highlighting a disparity between supply and demand. "Given the rising importance of the data science and cyber security fields, and future employment opportunities in New Zealand and around the world, enrolling in Whitecliffe’s new Master of Information Technology provides a new opportunity for those wanting to lead the way in these sectors."

Certain specialist courses are 100% aligned with world-leading IT industry certifications, such as Network Defence Essentials, Ethical Hacking Essentials, Digital Forensic Essentials, and Certified Chief Information Security Officer. Students enrolled into this programme will get a chance to obtain these certifications free of cost.

Whitecliffe is the only tertiary education provider in New Zealand with the status of ‘Academic Partner’ with the world’s largest cyber security technical certification body, the International Council of Electronic Commerce Consultants (EC-Council).

The Head of Whitecliffe’s School of Technology, Dr Muhammad Azam, is excited to launch the new programmes. He says, "Education is not only about disseminating information, it is also about building capability and creating knowledge, so that our graduates are prepared and relevant for a fast paced and quickly evolving IT Industry. These programmes will give wonderful opportunities to Whitecliffe students to explore or expand their IT careers both locally and globally." Adds Mark, "Whitecliffe is committed to continuing to improve its relevance and cement itself as the leading private provider of higher education in NZ. The two new postgraduate IT qualifications are an important step in this journey as we focus on addressing industry skill shortages, while delivering high quality education in a low residency format to increase accessibility and employment options, which will be particularly important as the economic environment tightens."