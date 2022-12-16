From Pasifika bus drivers to queer dance parties - Ministry for Culture and Heritage

Friday, 16 December, 2022 - 15:15

Stories ranging from 1990s queer dance parties, a history of abortion care in Aotearoa and the experiences of Pasifika bus drivers in Åtepoti Dunedin are among the topics which will be explored by recipients of this year’s NgÄ KÅrero Tuku Iho, Piki Ake! Kake Ake! New Zealand Oral History grants.

NgÄ KÅrero Tuku Iho New Zealand Oral History grants award funding annually to support community-led projects which record interviews and conversations around a topic significant to the study of Aotearoa New Zealand history and society.

"Once again, the recipients of NgÄ KÅrero Tuku Iho New Zealand Oral History grants represent a fabulously diverse range of projects that will enrich the cultural system and their respective communities," said Glenis Philip-Barbara, Pou Mataaho o Te Hua, Deputy Chief Executive, Delivery at ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

"Oral history adds rich detail to our understanding of our past by preserving the words of individuals and their experiences and expertise. Oral histories can be recorded in any language, and include whakapapa, waiata, karakia, genealogical recitation, song, dance and prayer.

"The incredible power of oral history to cross cultural divides is evident in this year’s recipients. This year, 14 projects will receive $108,540 to record oral histories across a range of communities and subjects such as interviews with buskers and street performers, and a 1996 rÄhui on shellfish at Karekare Beach on Auckland’s West Coast.

"We were pleased to see applications from across the many different cultures that make up Aotearoa, with different funded projects exploring life in New Zealand for Korean, Indigenous Fijian and Zomi people.

"It is also exciting to see three different projects which will capture kÅrero with kaumÄtua from NgÄti Apa ki te RÄ TÅ whenua, Hokianga and Rotorua, respectively, ensuring that the vital mÄtauranga held by our elders will be protected for future generations.

"A key condition of the funding is that recipients deposit the resulting recordings in an archival repository or pÄtaka to ensure that these recordings are available to communities into the future. It’s great to see another fascinating range of topics preserved for our future generations," said Glenis Philip-Barbara.

To find out more about NgÄ KÅrero Tuku Iho New Zealand Oral History grants, get in touch at oralhistory@mch.govt.nz.

The full list of 2022 recipients can be found here: https://mch.govt.nz/pasifika-bus-drivers-queer-dance-parties-oral-history-grants-2022