From Pasifika bus drivers to queer dance parties - Ministry for Culture and Heritage

Friday, 16 December, 2022 - 15:15

Stories ranging from 1990s queer dance parties, a history of abortion care in Aotearoa and the experiences of Pasifika bus drivers in Ōtepoti Dunedin are among the topics which will be explored by recipients of this year’s Ngā Kōrero Tuku Iho, Piki Ake! Kake Ake! New Zealand Oral History grants.

Ngā Kōrero Tuku Iho New Zealand Oral History grants award funding annually to support community-led projects which record interviews and conversations around a topic significant to the study of Aotearoa New Zealand history and society.

"Once again, the recipients of Ngā Kōrero Tuku Iho New Zealand Oral History grants represent a fabulously diverse range of projects that will enrich the cultural system and their respective communities," said Glenis Philip-Barbara, Pou Mataaho o Te Hua, Deputy Chief Executive, Delivery at Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

"Oral history adds rich detail to our understanding of our past by preserving the words of individuals and their experiences and expertise. Oral histories can be recorded in any language, and include whakapapa, waiata, karakia, genealogical recitation, song, dance and prayer.

"The incredible power of oral history to cross cultural divides is evident in this year’s recipients. This year, 14 projects will receive $108,540 to record oral histories across a range of communities and subjects such as interviews with buskers and street performers, and a 1996 rāhui on shellfish at Karekare Beach on Auckland’s West Coast.

"We were pleased to see applications from across the many different cultures that make up Aotearoa, with different funded projects exploring life in New Zealand for Korean, Indigenous Fijian and Zomi people.

"It is also exciting to see three different projects which will capture kōrero with kaumātua from Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō whenua, Hokianga and Rotorua, respectively, ensuring that the vital mātauranga held by our elders will be protected for future generations.

"A key condition of the funding is that recipients deposit the resulting recordings in an archival repository or pātaka to ensure that these recordings are available to communities into the future. It’s great to see another fascinating range of topics preserved for our future generations," said Glenis Philip-Barbara.

To find out more about Ngā Kōrero Tuku Iho New Zealand Oral History grants, get in touch at oralhistory@mch.govt.nz.

The full list of 2022 recipients can be found here: https://mch.govt.nz/pasifika-bus-drivers-queer-dance-parties-oral-history-grants-2022