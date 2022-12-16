Nicol Horrell to lead Mayoral Forum - Environment Southland

Friday, 16 December, 2022 - 16:39

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell has been elected chair of the Southland Mayoral Forum.

The Mayoral Forum is made up of Southland’s mayors - Invercargill City Council Mayor Nobby Clark, Southland District Mayor Rob Scott, and Gore District Mayor Ben Bell, as well as the Environment Southland Chairman.

Chairman Nicol Horrell said it was humbling to have the support of the Southland mayors. "I’m looking forward to the challenge of representing the views of the Mayoral Forum."

He welcomed the chance to advocate for Southland on some key issues, and being able to react to the opportunities and challenges that arise and present a united front to government.

"There are some emerging challenges ahead including in the health, housing and climate change areas. We’re here to advocate and support industry and others to take up these challenges to get the best result for the people of Southland."

Nicol was elected chairman of Environment Southland in 2016 at the start of his fourth term as a regional councillor in the Western Southland constituency.

As well as his Environment Southland committee positions, Nicol also serves on the Regional Sector Group, the OSPRI Stakeholders Council, the Great South Joint Committee, and is Chairman of Te RÅpu Taiao.

A born and bred Southlander, Nicol has always been active and interested in his local community, farming, politics and the wider Southland region.