Firefighters settle new collective agreement - FENZ

Sunday, 18 December, 2022 - 16:44

Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward.

"We are pleased that, with Government support, we have been able to reach an agreement which recognises and values our firefighters," he says.

The agreement is centred around an uplift to base pay in acknowledgement of the changing nature of the emergency response role.

"Our aim has always been to do right by our people, while ensuring the sustainability of Fire and Emergency for all New Zealanders," Kerry Gregory says.

"I want to acknowledge and thank everyone involved and impacted for their patience as we worked through this lengthy and challenging process alongside the NZPFU.

"I am optimistic the ratification of this agreement signals a step forward in rebuilding relationships."