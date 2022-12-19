Residents encouraged to be ‘wai wise’ - QLDC

Monday, 19 December, 2022 - 16:11

Residents and visitors to the Queenstown Lakes District are encouraged to be ‘wai wise’ and conserve water this summer, with hot and dry weather forecast over January and February 2023.

QLDC Infrastructure Operations Manager Simon Mason said water consumption had already started to rise rapidly following the end of winter, and temporary water restrictions could be required in the coming months if Council’s networks came under strain.

"No one enjoys restrictions around when and how we use water, especially when the heat of summer really sets in. But collectively, small changes in how we use water can have a significant impact on keeping our demand for water in check," said Mr Mason.

"The biggest gains are in when and how we water our lawns and gardens, making sure water leaks around the home are fixed, and calling Council immediately if you spot a water leak in public."

"One key change many of us can make is to water our lawns and gardens between the hours of 10.00pm and 6.00am, avoiding the heat of day and reducing water loss through evaporation. Ensuring irrigation is targeted and volumes are appropriate is also critical," said Mr Mason.

Queenstown Lakes District is one of the biggest water consumers in the country, with individuals using an average of 440 litres per day. That compares to the national average of just 281 litres per person day, and Auckland’s average - where every household is metered - of only 146 litres per person per day.

To kick off a ‘wai wise’ summer, QLDC is giving away two Bluetooth water timers for home sprinkler and irrigation systems. These can make it easier to water lawns and gardens at an appropriate time.

Mr Mason noted that even small steps, like reducing your shower time by one minute, could result in up to 20 litres of water saved per person.

"Every litre of water we save helps us to reduce our carbon footprint too."

A range of tips for reducing water use and an entry form for QLDC’s water timer giveaway can be found at: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/wai-wise.