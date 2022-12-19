Baby spinach recall concluded - FSANZ

Monday, 19 December, 2022 - 18:43

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) can confirm that all affected products, linked to the Riviera Farms baby spinach, have been identified and recalled.

FSANZ CEO Dr Sandra Cuthbert said the national food regulation system worked collaboratively to identify the source of the affected baby spinach, and products it was subsequently incorporated into. All affected products have now been recalled.

It has been confirmed the recalled spinach products were sourced from one producer with the spinach all located in one field. The producer has been proactive and cooperative in addressing the issue.

Dr Cuthbert said Australia has a world leading food regulation system and farmers and food regulators across the country work tirelessly to ensure Australians have access to safe and nutritious food. Incidents like these occur infrequently, and this incident has shown the food regulation system is ready to respond when they do.

As previously stated, food affected by this recall should be discarded or returned for a refund.

Consumers can continue to trust that Australia has a safe and nutritious food supply.

Investigations regarding the origin of this incident and exact nature of the contaminant are ongoing and being led by the relevant jurisdictional authority. Measures have however already been put in place to mitigate the risk in the future.

"I wish those who have become unwell a speedy recovery, and encourage those who are concerned about their health, to seek medical attention."

Dr Cuthbert thanked all parties involved in managing the recall, especially the collaboration demonstrated between jurisdictions to ensure the safety of Australians and our food supply.