Call for comment on the review of permissions for caffeine in food - FSANZ

Monday, 19 December, 2022 - 19:33

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is calling for comment on its review of permissions for caffeine in sports and general foods.

FSANZ CEO Dr Sandra Cuthbert said FSANZ is considering whether additional measures are required in relation to caffeine in the Australian and New Zealand food supply in order to protect public health and safety.

"The review has focussed on caffeine in sports food, foods in the general food supply, the extent of the risk posed to sensitive sub-populations and how any such risk should best be managed," Dr Cuthbert said.

This proposal follows the Urgent Proposal P1054 - Pure and highly concentrated caffeine products which was prepared to amend the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code to prohibit the retail sale of pure and highly concentrated caffeine food products. This was undertaken as an urgent standard once an interim report found pure and highly concentrated caffeine food products posed an immediate and acute risk to consumers.

The period for comment on the permissions for caffeine in food review closes at 6pm (Canberra time) 13 February 2023.