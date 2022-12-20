Reminder that TaupÅ District reserves are not motocross tracks

Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 - 11:06

As we head into the summer holidays and the TaupÅ District’s population swells, it is important to remember to keep motorbikes off reserves.

Motorcyclists illegally riding dirt bikes on council reserves are a danger to other people, are damaging reserves and causing nuisance to people living nearby.

Last month, a 5-year-old on a pedal bike sustained moderate injuries after colliding with an 11-year-old riding a motorbike on a reserve in WairÄkei.

Police attended the incident and spoke to witnesses and parents of the children involved.

Team lead assets/cemeteries Kieran Smith says the use of dirt bikes on reserves, often being ridden recklessly at high speed, and along footpaths by riders without helmets is a common problem in the district.

"The bikes damage the reserves and sports grounds and cause a noise nuisance to nearby residents, but the major risk they pose is to the safety of other people," he says.

"It is not uncommon for parents to purchase motorbikes for their children over the Christmas period. If you are to do so, we urge you to utilise places where you can legally ride dirt bikes, including Digger McEwen Motocross Park in TaupÅ, Mangakino Motocross Park and Rangitaiki Conservation Area."

TaupÅ District Council compliance and regulatory manager Ross McDonald says the compliance team will respond urgently if it receives complaints about dirt bike riding on reserves.

Riders will first be given a warning and if the offending continues they may be reported to police, trespassed and possibly prosecuted.

He is urging people not to tolerate this behaviour on their local reserves.

"Timely and clear reporting is key to our ability to respond. If you see this behaviour, call us on 376 0899 or 0800 ASK TDC as soon as possible and provide as many details as you can, including photographs if you have them."

Mr McDonald also says parents of young people on dirt bikes should be ensuring their youngsters are only riding their bikes where it is legal and not in places like footpaths or reserves where it causes a nuisance or danger to others.