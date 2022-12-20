Getting summer sorted - Air NZ's top tips for travel these holidays

Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 - 11:37

With more than 2.8 million customers taking to the skies with Air New Zealand these summer holidays, the airline is encouraging people to plan ahead and add extra time for their travel.

This Friday, December 23, the airline’s airport teams will experience a 77% increase in passenger numbers alone compared to last year, with more than 55,000 customers heading away on their holiday break.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Operations Officer Alex Marren says the airline’s airport teams will be extremely busy.

"Our people on the ground will be working around the clock to get customers to where they need go. We know travel can be stressful, especially during this busy holiday period, so we want our customers to be as prepared as possible for their journeys," she says.

"To help our customers and our airports teams, we’ve created some useful tips for a smoother airport experience."

Here are Air New Zealand's top travel tips for being travel ready this summer:

- Check-in early. You can check in up to 24 hours before your flight by downloading the Air NZ app or online. And, if there are any changes to the status of your flight, having the app will make sure you receive any notifications and are kept up to date.

- Pack within your limits. Our baggage calculator can save you from repacking your luggage at the airport. If you'd like to carry an additional bag, prepurchase this before your flight online here. This makes the process hassle-free when you get to the airport.

- Arrive early. Airports will be incredibly busy in December and January. Please arrive at the airport at least 60 minutes before your flight if travelling domestically. If you are travelling early in the morning and across the Tasman, please check in two hours before your flight. For all other international travel, please allow three hours. - - Add a bit more time if you’re travelling with pets, oversized bags, or require special assistance - such as children travelling alone.

- Check the travel requirements for the country you're travelling to and complete any travel declarations well in advance of your travel.

- Leave for the airport nice and early. Plan for traffic during peak periods getting to and around the airport, especially in our bigger cities.

- Ensure you’re not carrying anything that is considered dangerous goods by security - (did you know - Christmas crackers are dangerous goods?). Here’s a helpful link Checked-in baggage restricted items - Air New Zealand. - Put wireless earbuds and loose batteries into your carry on.

- Don’t leave it until the last minute to go through security screening. There will be longer queues at security given the holiday rush. Please take personal electronics out nice and early to speed up the process.

Many bags look alike so put a name label on your bag as well as something that is unique - a coloured ribbon or brightly coloured decor will make it much easier to identify.

- Whether it’s a bike or surf board, if you’re planning on taking oversized luggage these holidays, please read everything you need to know here first, plan ahead and give yourself plenty of time to check in these items at the oversized baggage kiosk. This process takes a little longer than normal bag check in, so please get in early or consider sending your gear as cargo.

- If you’re travelling with a pet these holidays, the IATA Live Animal Regulations have recently been updated (these are the standards we need to follow so your furry friends are safe, comfortable and well-looked after during flight). Not all pet carriers are equal so please check our website here for further information on travelling with pets.

- If you’re travelling with any valuables, we’d encourage you to purchase travel insurance and pack important things like medicine or inhalers, wedding dresses, keys, and wallets into your carry on, so you have everything you need in case there’s any disruption.

- If you’re travelling with your family and children this summer, try and choose seats next to each other and file any documentation you need prior to coming to the airport. This makes the whole process much smoother and takes a little bit of stress away when you get to the airport.