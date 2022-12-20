Gruelling physical and mental challenge for charity

Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 - 12:16

A group of passionate Kiwis, including some of New Zealand’s favourite former athletes, are taking part in a gruelling physical and mental challenge to raise awareness and money for youth mental health in New Zealand.

The Due Drop Hope Challenge, sponsored by Due Drop Foundation, is a 16-day relay event to swim/bike/run the length of the North Island, from Cape Reinga to the Beehive in Wellington, to raise money for Mike King’s I Am Hope youth mental health charity.

Kicking off on 14 th of February 2023, it will be run, cycled and swam by All Black Hall of Famer, Ian Jones MNZM, better known as the "kamo kid", and former World Triathlon champion, Commonwealth Games Triathlon champion and Commonwealth Games swimmer Rick Wells.

Other participants include:

David Mitchell - Auckland businessman and keen swimmer Richard Hart - Auckland real estate guru and comic relief expert Karim Rostami - Polio virus survivor for whom walking again was considered a miracle by doctors, who fled to New Zealand from the Taliban regime when he was just 8 years-old Geoff Everson - Auckland IT professional and keen international swimmer Mike King - Founder of I Am Hope and Gumboot Friday, mental health advocate, will complete part of the journey Richie Barnett - Former international league star, will complete part of the journey

Due Drop Foundation trustee Richard Jeffery, ONZM, says supporting I Am Hope and Gumboot Friday was a no brainer. "Due Drop Foundation is about intelligent giving, so it was a simple decision to get in behind I Am Hope as naming sponsor."

The event will conclude with a hÄ«koi to Parliament led by Mike King, where he will hand over a custom designed baton to a government representative, signifying the critical need for leadership and decisive action on improving youth mental health in New Zealand.

"We and a group of likeminded and probably somewhat crazy old mates, are putting ourselves through our paces to bring to the forefront the hopelessness and profound suffering that is afflicting our young people in New Zealand, driving our absolutely tragic suicide statistics.

"Encouraged by our previous efforts in the Great Barrier Challenge, we hope to raise money and awareness around mental health for Mike King’s I Am Hope and Gumboot Friday charities, to get more people talking about our kids’ mental health, and more children access to counselling services that are easily accessible," says Ian Jones.

Rick Wells, who led the team in the Great Barrier to Auckland Challenge, raising $350,000 for St John, says the topic of teen suicide in New Zealand is one of national significance.

"New Zealand has one of the highest teenage suicide rates in the world. Everyday our children suffer from depression, anxiety, eating disorders and other mental health challenges, and we need more people to be talking about it, with urgency.

"Most of the participants in our group are not professional or seasoned athletes, but we’re putting ourselves through acute pain in the hope of the country taking notice of the pain our children are in," says Wells.

Mike King, who has been training with the group for the biggest physical challenge of his life, says once again, legendary Kiwis rise to the occasion to get our rangatahi the help they need.

"Inaction is injustice, and we’re taking action. If those in power won’t do anything about our kids’ suffering, we will, and we are. Who knows if I’ll make it out the other end of this, but I am going all in."

On the way down the North Island, the athletes and their supporters will engage with local iwi, communities, schools, and businesses to encourage participation, whether it be running a kilometre with the team or meeting them at the finish line.