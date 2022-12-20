Drowning fatality at Muriwai during exceptionally busy weekend for SLSNR

Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 - 13:06

Surf lifesavers in the Northern Region were kept exceptionally busy over the weekend, responding to numerous major and minor incidents, and Surf Life Saving Northern Region has acknowledged a tragic fatality that occurred at Muriwai on the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, Muriwai lifeguards responded to a mass rescue of multiple surfers at the south end of the beach, near Flat Rock. They successfully returned two patients to shore utilising the Rescue Water Craft (jet ski), and then returned to a surfer who was signalling for assistance. An RWC crewperson was dropped into the water to access the third patient, as the large swell and difficult conditions prevented the RWC from getting close enough.

The patient was unconscious when they were transferred onto the RWC and returned to shore.

On the beach, an ATV with first aid equipment, oxygen and a defibrillator attended the scene. Lifeguards assisted with crowd control while CPR was performed on the patient.

St John Ambulance and Police also attended the scene, but unfortunately the patient was unable to be revived.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) Chief Executive Matt Williams extended the thoughts and condolences of the organisation to the family and friends of the man and also to the Muriwai community.

"We are devastated to hear the news of the fatal drowning at Muriwai on Saturday, and share our condolences with all of those affected", he says.

"As an organisation tasked with keeping our beaches safe, every death is one we take personally. Our guards take every possible step to ensure our beaches are safe, and any loss of life is incredibly tough on all involved."

Meanwhile, a lifeguard involved in the RWC rescue travelled south around the headland

to MÄori Bay, where they assisted an off-duty lifeguard from Mangawhai Heads who was

rescuing another surfer. Together they completed the rescue, and both returned to assist with the resuscitation effort back at Muriwai.

Lifeguards stated that the conditions at Muriwai on Saturday were treacherous and different from normal, with a current that usually sweeps across the beach from south to north instead pulling people to the south, a result of a northwest swell instead of the prevailing southwest swell, as well as an incoming tide.

Several other incidents occurred over the weekend and in to Monday, with many being recreational board riders. Lifeguards at United North Piha Lifeguard Service rescued a boogie boarder who had lost their board, and was assisted by a surfer in the water before being picked up by the club’s IRB and returned to shore.

On the east coast, WaipÅ« Cove Surf Life Saving Club provided first aid to a surfer who received a large gash after being hit in the head by their surfboard. The surfer was subsequently referred to receive further medical attention.

On Sunday, lifeguards at Raglan responded to successfully perform a mass rescue of six people at around 1.30pm. Two of the patients rescued felt unwell and developed shock as a result of the incident. Both were treated and monitored in the club’s first aid room, before being referred for further medical assistance at a medical centre.

Lifeguards patrolling at Takapuna also received reports of small sea snakes being sighted in the water. This information has been passed on to the Department of Conservation.

On Monday, reports of a surfer missing in the water at O’Neill Bay north of Bethells Beach have been unsubstantiated.

A member of the public informed lifeguards of a surfer in trouble, and both patrolling guards and members of the club’s search and rescue squad conducted a lengthy search involving two IRBs and an RWC (jet ski), however nobody was found. It was determined that there were no people requiring assistance and the search was stood down.

Matt Williams urged the public to carefully check beach conditions and to check in with lifeguards wherever possible, even for places that they visited often and felt comfortable around. The unique set of conditions that were presenting on the West Coast over the weekend is a good rationale to start any visit to the beach with a conversation with lifeguards.

"Even competent board riders and aquatic users/watermen can easily get in trouble on days like this weekend, and letting a lifeguard know where you’re going and what you’re doing can be a big help to all involved.

"Conditions at all our beaches in the northern region can change rapidly, and we can’t reiterate enough the importance of choosing a lifeguarded beach to enjoy the incredible weather like what we saw this weekend, and always be sure to swim between the flags and watch out for rip currents that can carry you away from shore."

Williams also thanked the Northern Region’s hardworking paid and volunteer lifeguard patrols, as well as emergency service personnel involved in the various incidents over the weekend.

"We know everyone was rushed off their feet to keep beach goers safe. With nearly 2,500 hours worked this weekend, our guards have been using all their training and the equipment provided to them to ensure the public enjoy our beaches and return home safe. We know the toll it takes when we aren’t able to save everyone," he said.

Northern Region Weekend Activity

Saturday 17 December Patrol Statistics

No. of people rescued 2

No. of people assisted 3

No. of major first aids 1

No. of minor first aids 1

No. of searches 2

No. of preventatives 62

No. of number involved 242

No. of hours worked 1178

Sunday 18 December Patrol Statistics

No. of people rescued 6

No. of people assisted 1

No. of major first aids 0

No. of minor first aids 5

No. of searches 0

No. of preventatives 129

No. of number involved 797

Peak head count 4031

No. of hours worked 1257

Aggregated Patrol Statistics (17-18 December):

No. of people rescued 8

No. of people assisted 6

No. of major first aids 1

No. of minor first aids 6

No. of searches 2

No. of preventatives 191

No. of number involved 1039

Peak head count 5714

No. of hours worked 2435

2023 Season Beach Safety Messages from Surf Lifesaving Northern Region:

âª Choose a surf lifeguard patrolled beach and swim between the flags

âª Read and understand the safety signs - ask a surf lifeguard for advice as conditions

can change regularly

âª Don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions

âª Always keep a close eye on very young children in or near the water - always keep them within arm’s reach

âª Get a friend to swim with you - never swim or surf alone

âª Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current remember the 3Rs: -Relax and float, -Raise your hand and -Ride the rip

âª Be smart around rocks: When fishing never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a lifejacket

âª If in doubt, stay out!

âª If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the Police

âª Be sun smart - slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s damaging rays.