Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre plays host to guided sensory tour of forest

In December Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre played host to a special guided sensory tour through the Pūkaha forest. The sensory tour was the very first tour of a new Pūkaha initiative the Pūkaha Te Taiao wellness programme. The Pūkaha Te Taiao wellness programme will provide tailored guided tours of Pūkaha over the next year to people in the Masterton community with social, mental, and physical challenges or disabilities.

Masterton Trust Lands Trust has supported Pūkaha with a community grant to fund some of the costs of this initiative. "Pūkaha is delighted to have received support from Masterton Trust Lands Trust to make this happen. All residents of Masterton, regardless of their situation or their abilities should have the opportunity to connect with the wonders of nature. It is a peaceful place, a place of learning and in many ways a place of healing. We are looking forward to welcoming more community groups over the coming months." Emily Court, General Manager, Pūkaha National Wildlife.

"After a five-year hiatus, this year the Masterton Trust Lands Trust was thrilled to announce the return of community grants, with one focus being health and wellbeing for all ages. It was an easy decision to support the Pūkaha Te Taiao wellness programme for the benefit of groups and individuals who may otherwise not have the opportunity to experience the wonders and benefits of nature."

Christine Brewster, Chair, Masterton Trust Lands Trust

This first tour of this programme allowed a group of 15 visually impaired members of the Wairarapa Blind organisation to explore the Pūkaha ngahere (forest).

The Wairarapa Blind group came accompanied by friends, family, and three beautifully behaved guide dogs.

The eventful day involved: A visit to the Pūkaha carving studio.

A guided walk through the forest to the Pūkaha Nocturnal Kiwi House

A kiwi egg display and talk

A Long-fin tuna (eel) feeding and more

The Wairarapa Blind group paused to listen to Tīeke (saddleback) and kākā chatter in the forest, compared the size difference of kiwi and takahē eggs, held kiwi feathers, identified plants in the forest and got a behind-the-scenes introduction to the Pūkaha Carving Studio (Whare whakairo) that enabled a sense of touch and feel.

"Being able to touch and feel the carvings, trees, and animal taxidermy and skins really helped to enrich our visit. We want to thank the Pūkaha team for the wonderful time we had in the forest."

Donna Laing, Wairarapa Blind.

Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre was pleased with the response of this first tour and looks forward to welcoming more visitors of all ages, stages, and abilities into the reserve on the Pūkaha Te Taiao wellness programme.

This would not have been possible without the support of Masterton Trust Lands Trust. For interested Masterton Community groups to register for one of these tours please visit pukaha.org.nz.