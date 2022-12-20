Regional finalists for Season 55 FMG Young Farmer of the Year decided

Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 - 13:31

The finalists for the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Regional Finals 2023 have been decided.

New Zealand Young Farmers (NZYF) members battled it out over 11 District Contests between October and December to be named as the top contenders who will move through to the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Regional Finals for Season 55.

There are seven Regional Finals running across Aotearoa between February and April 2023. No competition will be the same, and contestants start the day not knowing which of their skills will be put to the test.

Now in its 55th year, New Zealand Young Farmers Board Chair Jessie Waite says the competition continues to attract new entrants - this year around 45% of competitors gave it a go for the first time.

"It’s amazing to see the new generation coming through. There’s so much happening in the primary sector right now with science, innovation and new technologies. The skills being demonstrated by these contestants are proof that there is much more to farming than herding sheep."

Each Regional Final will decide who will be competing at the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final, to be held in July 2023.

Two Regions, Northern and the Waikato Bay of Plenty, will be trialling a new Contest format. These will be two-day events, with day one resembling the traditional District Contest and day two aligning more closely with a Regional Final.

The end goal remains the same - to find the regions’ best to represent them as Grand Finalists, says NZYF Chief Executive, Lynda Coppersmith.

"We know that FMG Young Farmer of the Year is a long season normally and it puts a lot of pressure on our member volunteers to deliver a lot of events".

"We’re trialling this to look at ways that we can still find New Zealand’s best Young Farmer, but in a way that is potentially more streamlined".

The FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest is proudly supported by FMG, Ravensdown, WorkSafe, Environmental Protection Authority, Ministry for Primary Industries, Honda, Lincoln University, Massey University, PTS Logistics, New Holland, Stihl and Bushbuck.