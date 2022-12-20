Rob Ruha joins Porirua City Waitangi Day celebrations - Council

Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 - 13:52

Porirua City is planning a Waitangi Day full of celebration and music, with Rob Ruha performing at the day-long event on 6 February 2023 at Te Rauparaha Park, 12 noon-4pm.

Events to mark Waitangi Day had to go virtual this year because of Covid, so we are looking forward to welcoming people back, in person, to mark this important national day.

Rob Ruha (Te Whanau-a-Apanui, NgÄti Porou, Tainui, NgÄti Tuwharetoa, Te Arawa, NgÄ Puhi, Rongowhakaata, NgÄ Ariki) is a former Mana College student and now a multi-award-winning singer-songwriter based in Rotorua.

Ruha collaborated with rangatahi from TairÄrawhiti to create the song, 35, which became a viral hit and was awarded the 2022 Silver Scroll Award.

Other acts on the day will include former Katchafire member Jamey Ferguson, The Voice Australia finalist Ella Monnery, and opera from Ben Makisi, as well as local performances from Kapa Haka group Nga Uri o Whiti Te Ra, and hip-hop crew Connect UE Dancers.

This year a special delegation from Porirua’s Australian sister city Blacktown will also be visiting on the day and will put on a special performance.

"We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back in-person next year for this great event, as well as a special visiting delegation from Blacktown," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

"The line-up of performers and activities planned really reflects the diversity and the vibrancy of Porirua City."

Something for everyone

The stage is not the only place where there will be lots of action. Te Rauparaha Arena will be open with free activities for tamariki of all ages. Not far away, PÄtaka Art+Museum will also be open with beautiful art and local history to discover.

The popular free waka tours are also returning for the day, providing the opportunity to paddle around the beautiful Te-Awarua-o-Porirua, thanks to Toa Waka Ama.

And if your puku is rumbling after all that excitement, there will be plenty of food trucks to choose from with delicious items on offer.

Zero waste

As with our other large events, Waitangi Day will operate following our zero waste kaupapa, in an effort to avoid as much waste as possible from the event going to Spicer Landfill.

Pack your keep cups for drinks, and containers for kai. Keep an eye out for our helpful guides who will assist you in how to deal with any waste you do have on the day, such as recycling, food waste or rubbish.

There are plenty of ways to get to Te Rauparaha Park for Waitangi Day. Walk, scoot or bike to the city centre. If you live further out, jump on the train and make the five-minute walk around the waterfront to the action. If you do need to drive, free parking will be available in the city and surrounding streets, such as Wi Neera Dr and Parumoana St. Limited accessible parking is available at Te Rauparaha Arena.

Waitangi Day 2023 is a smoke- and vape-free event, and please leave your dogs at home.

dedicated webpage