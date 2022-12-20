Mayor welcomes extra funding for Dunedin's new hospital - Dunedin City Council

Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 - 14:04

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich is welcoming today’s announcement of a further $110 million in funding for the New Dunedin Hospital, saying it delivers certainty for the project.

Mr Radich says the announcement, coupled with savings of $90 million identified through design changes, means escalating costs have been addressed and the project can now progress with confidence.

"It’s a bit of an early Christmas present for us all.

"This much-needed facility will be a key part of our city for decades to come, and it’s pleasing to see the Government has been working hard to deliver on its promises for our residents.

"Building such a large piece of critical health infrastructure is always a challenge, and more so in the current economic climate, so it’s only right that the Government has been keeping a close eye on the bottom line.

"Yes, there have been changes including to the architectural design of the buildings, but the most important thing is that a new hospital is built, and that it delivers an improved and appropriate level of service for our residents and the wider region.

"This facility will have more beds, more operating theatres and more modern, fit-for-purpose features than the current Dunedin Hospital, as well as a design that is future-proofed by allowing for additional development, including extra operating theatres, when needed.

"Today’s announcement is a good outcome for Åtepoti Dunedin. I can’t wait to see construction progress."