Stay fire safe in the outdoors this summer holidays - DOC

Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 - 15:07

People heading into the outdoors during the holiday season are reminded to be fire safe to protect native species and cultural heritage sites from devastating wildfires.

Department of Conservation (DOC) National Fire Manager Aroha Hughes says its essential that people check whether fires are allowed in the area, and the fire status for the region, before lighting fires in the outdoors.

"The day you head out on your trip, go to www.checkitsalright.nz first to follow the fire safety advice and to check the local fire danger level. This tool will tell you whether it’s ok to light a fire."

Aroha says conservation land is always in a restricted or prohibited fire season, depending on the fire risk - and some areas have a year-round total fire ban.

"If the area is in a restricted fire season, it means people may light fires at a campsite’s designated fireplace, or in the backcountry according to specific conditions, which are outlined on the DOC website’s ‘ lighting fires on public conservation land’ page. Care should be taken to thoroughly extinguish any campfires before leaving a site," she says.

"If it’s a prohibited fire season, it means there is a fire ban and no fires can be lit, though fireplaces inside huts can still be used.

"There may also be useful fire safety information on the DOC webpage about the specific track, hut or campsite being visited."

Aroha says disposing of hot ashes outside can start devastating wildfires, so ashes from hut fireplaces should be put into the metal bins provided at huts and then soaked with water.

"Gas cookers and enclosed liquid fuel stoves can usually be used at any time, but extra care should be taken if the fire risk is high. Set them up in an area that’s at least 3m clear of any vegetation on a stable, level surface, and be careful when balancing heavy pots on top as they could tip the cooker over."

"Another thing to think about is where to park the car at the start of a trip, as a hot exhaust in long grass can start a fire."

Aroha says that with the exception of parts of Canterbury, Otago and Southland, the fire risk across the country is lower than normal for this time of year. However, as we saw with the Mt Creighton and Lake Tekapo fires this year, conditions don’t always need to be extreme for damaging wildfires to occur. That’s why it’s important to visit www.checkitsalright.nz on the day of a trip.

"Last season, wildfires had a significant ecological and cultural impact at several sites across the country, including the Kaimaumau Wetland in Northland and the Awarua Wetlands near Invercargill.

"Fires on conservation land are often caused by people by accident. No one wants to see native ecosystems, recreation assets, or heritage and cultural sites destroyed because of a fire, so we’re asking people to stay fire safe in the outdoors this summer."