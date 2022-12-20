Remember key safety messages for a safe summer road trip, says charity

Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 - 15:12

Brake, the road safety charity, is calling on drivers to give the road their full attention and avoid taking risks if heading away over the holiday period.

With 359 people killed already this year, including 14 so far this month, and many people heading away for Christmas and the school holidays, Brake is urging drivers to do everything they can to keep themselves and other road users safe by remembering some key road safety messages.

The charity is urging drivers to make sure their vehicle is fit for the road before setting off, by checking tyre pressure and tread depth, oil and water levels, windscreen wipers, and making sure that lights and indicators are working.

The Christmas period often sees many parts of the country experience higher traffic levels than usual, and Brake is reminding drivers to plan their journey in advance to ensure they have plenty of time to reach their destination so they don’t feel rushed and can take breaks every two hours on long journeys.

With the mixed weather recently and more rain and thunderstorms possible for parts of the country, drivers are also being urged to slow down, ensure there’s at least a four second gap to the vehicle in front in the rain, and to drive with their lights on even during the day, to help them be seen.

Brake is also reminding drivers of other key road safety messages to help keep themselves and others safe:

Slow: Drive within speed limits, drive at 30km/h or lower in communities, and slow down on rural roads too. Avoid overtaking unless you’re sure it’s safe.

Sober: If driving, don’t drink any alcohol, or take any illegal drugs. Also be aware of medications that could affect driving and follow your doctor’s or pharmacist’s advice.

Sharp: Drive alert - not tired, ill or stressed. Plan your journey so you have plenty of time and take breaks every two hours on long journeys. Have an eye test at least every two years and wear glasses or contact lenses if you need them.

Silent: Phone off or on message service. Set your GPS/sat nav, music etc before setting off, and pull over in a safe place if you need to change or check your GPS. Minimise other distractions as much as possible.

Secure: Always belt up and insist that everyone else in the vehicle does the same and adjusts head restraints. If travelling with children, ensure you have correctly fitted, appropriate child seats.

Sustainable: Only drive when you have to. Take public transport, or walk or cycle instead, if you can.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s New Zealand director said: "Already this year more than 300 families have been given the devastating news that a loved one won’t be coming home. This time of year can be particularly risky because people are driving longer distances to be with family and friends, risking fatigue, distractions and speeding in order to get to their destination. But the consequence could be that you don't get there at all. We want everyone to get to their destination safely and enjoy the holiday period, so make key checks on your vehicle before setting off, slow down, keep your attention on the road and take regular breaks."