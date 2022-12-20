Restricted fire season and fireworks ban for the Coromandel this holiday period - FENZ

Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 - 15:18

A restricted fire season has been declared for the Coromandel from 9am today (20 December) until 1 February 2023.

District Manager Daryl Trim says the fire season has been changed to reduce the risk of fires getting out of control with the expected influx of holidaymakers in the area.

"The change in season will cover the Thames-Coromandel Council boundaries, and islands off the mainland. No open-air fires can be lit in these areas without a fire permit," he says.

"Anyone with a permit will need to comply with specific conditions on their permit so they can light their fire safely."

A ban on the use of private fireworks within the Thames-Coromandel area will also come into effect during this period.

"This fireworks ban does not include any already planned and approved public fireworks displays," Daryl Trim says.

"While we understand visitors and locals want to celebrate the holidays and the New Year with a bang, fireworks can start devastating fires.

"We ask anyone heading to Thames-Coromandel for the holidays and permanent residents to keep their fireworks stored at home until the ban is lifted."

"Everyone here at Fire and Emergency wants locals and holidaymakers to have a fun and safe time during the holidays," says Daryl Trim.

"Being cautious and following the restrictions around fire will help keep you and your whanau safe."

To apply for a permit, and for more information about the activities you can and can’t do in a restricted fire season, go to www.checkitsalright.nz.