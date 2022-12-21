See you at the Pa Wars - Gisborne District Council

Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 - 13:04

TairÄwhiti Civil Defence will be in Ruatorea on January 3, 2023 for the Ngati Porou Inter Marae Sports Festival - also known as PÄ Wars.

Massive numbers are expected this year after a two-year break due to Covid.

TairÄwhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management Manager Ben Green says they will have an emergency shelter tent and a water filtration system on display, which are part of the TairÄwhiti Marae Resilience and Emergency Preparedness Project.

The project has been created to sustain communities around a Marae in the event they are cut off from Gisborne following a flood or tsunami.

Next year the project will deliver the first nine of 20 shipping containers filled with life-saving essentials.

They will be placed in safe zones throughout the rohe that are at risk from flood or tsunami-risk.

Mr Green says bringing the emergency shelter and water treatment system to the PÄ Wars is a great way to connect whÄnau to the purpose of the project and to get familiar with the contents, and how they need to be set up.

"It’s about getting our whÄnau prepared and making sure they know how to activate the equipment and use it when a disaster strikes."

Mr Green says in the event of a major flood or a tsunami, those communities at risk of being cut off from the rest of the district will have emergency resources within their rohenga that includes:

Covertex emergency shelters - these are 9m x 6m deployable emergency shelters designed for adverse conditions Emergency power - generators Water treatment - filtration, storage and distribution systems Medical equipment and supplies Communications equipment Rapid deployment toilet Non-perishable food supplies Camp stretchers.

The Tairawhiti Marae Resilience and Emergency Preparedness Project received funding from Te Puni KÅkiri ‘Kainga Rua’ funding initiative supporting the first phase of the project with Phases Two and Three being covered by ToitÅ« TairÄwhiti (iwi collective that includes NgÄti Porou, NgÄi TÄmanuhiri, Rongowhakaata and Te RÅ«nanga o TÅ«ranganui-Ä-Kiwa).

The project team also includes Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ), NZ Police and St John and NZ Red Cross to reflect the combined emergency approach in the event a State of Emergency is declared.

PÄ Wars brings together more than 40 Ngati Porou Marae who participate in challenges to boost inter-generational interest and participation.

