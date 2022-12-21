Hutt City Council celebrates progress in 2021-22 Annual Report

Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 - 14:01

Yesterday Hutt City Council formally adopted its 2021-22 Group Annual Report, which highlights progress in key areas despite a challenging year.

"It’s certainly been a busy 12 months," says Mayor Campbell Barry. "From extreme weather events testing our city’s resilience to ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on both our health and economy, the last year has been tough for many people in our city.

"I’m really proud of the progress we’ve made despite these challenges. We delivered $66 million of capital investment and have achieved some important milestones along the way. We started construction of Naenae Pool, became a Living Wage employer, and adopted our first carbon reduction plan.

"We also implemented our new rubbish and recycling service that is cheaper for 80% of our residents and has already seen a 25% increase in recycling collected at the kerbside."

Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller says that she is proud of the way Council has managed through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"2022 has been the first year that we’ve really lived and worked with COVID-19 in Aotearoa New Zealand. This has impacted our organisation and services throughout the year, but our staff continued to prioritise the wellbeing of our community and each other.

"It’s clear that our staff have immense pride and commitment to our community and that they are working to make a real difference to people’s lives here in Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt. And we’re invested in their wellbeing so that we are able to support our core purpose - making sure our city and all of its people thrive."

Both the 2021-22 Annual Report and the summary version can be found here.