Three Lotto players share $1 million

Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 - 21:29

Christmas is shaping up to be extra special for three lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Lower Hutt after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to two players from Auckland and one from Lower Hutt.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players will also be celebrating after each winning $150,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at London Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from London Superette, or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on, and this year we’re guaranteeing three millionaires for 2023! All Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 11 December and 7.30pm Saturday 31 December will be in the draw to win one of three extra $1 million prizes.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously. We know our Lotto and Instant Kiwi gift packs make fun Christmas presents, just remember, Instant Kiwi is an age-restricted product, so only gift to friends and whānau who are 18+.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.