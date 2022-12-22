Redevelopment of Parnell fire station to begin in January 2023

Thursday, 22 December, 2022 - 10:00

Work will begin on 9 January 2023 on the redevelopment of the Parnell fire station, which will see the removal of the existing building and construction of a new, purpose-built base for local fire crews and appliances in its place.

The Parnell fire station has been operating out of its site on Balfour Road since 1959 and the Parnell brigade responds to more than 1200 events a year.

It covers the Ports of Auckland, the western CBD, Parnell, Mechanics Bay, Årakei, Remuera and the islands of Rangitoto, Motutapu, Rakino and Tiritiri Matangi.

The redevelopment is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Fire and Emergency Auckland City District Manager, Vaughan Mackereth, says during the works tha Parnell fire brigade’s 24 personnel and equipment will be relocated to the Auckland City fire station.

Alterations have been underway at Auckland City to accommodate the relocated crews and their equipment.

During daytime hours, the Parnell crews will be deployed from a temporary operations day base, established at the corner of Ronayne Street and The Strand, while at night-time they will respond from Auckland City.

Vaughan Mackereth says the redevelopment of the station will have no impact on Fire and Emergency’s ability to protect and serve the local community.

He says noise management and construction management plans will minimise disruption for local residents and businesses.

"In addition, ongoing community consultation and engagement will ensure locals and stakeholders are kept informed of the project’s progress and any updates."

He says the new station will significantly increase Fire and Emergency’s capacity to serve the city and its communities.

"By incorporating state of the art technology and systems, increased space for appliances and operations, an upgraded sewage system, and accessible amenities in a seismic compliant, modern and architecturally designed space, the Parnell station will be future fit to ensure it meets the growing needs of TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland."