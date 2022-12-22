Ngati Whakaue to purchase Rainbow Springs whenua

Thursday, 22 December, 2022 - 10:00

A collective of NgÄti Whakaue entities have agreed to purchase the land which Rainbow Springs used to operate on. The NgÄti Whakaue collective comprises the Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust, NgÄti Whakaue Assets Trust and NgÄti Whakaue Education Endowment Trust.

In March 2022, NgÄi Tahu Holdings closed Rainbow Springs citing substantial operating and maintenance costs which, combined with COVID uncertainty, meant that Rainbow Springs was not financially viable as a business.

The NgÄti Whakaue collective have purchased the underlying land, while the assets fixed to the land will also transfer to the collective as the new landowner.

"The immediate objective of the NgÄti Whakaue collective was to get the whenua back for Ngati Whakaue," says Ngati Whakaue collective negotiator David Tapsell.

"We will now take some time to consider the future use options for the whenua. Given its proximity to Skyline, and being strategically located at the northern gateway to Rotorua, a new tourism offering makes sense and we will look at a range of options.

"Although the tourism market has been less than ideal over the last three years, it is definitely starting to rebound.

"We were also conscious of the immediate opportunity to secure this whenua for NgÄti Whakaue now, rather than risk it being generations before our iwi had the chance again."

Andrew Wilson, Chief Executive of RotoruaNZ says he is delighted with the news.

"It’s fantastic for Rotorua that the NgÄti Whakaue collective have been able to secure this site.

"NgÄti Whakaue have a solid reputation in business and have other tourism interests including the iconic Te Puia | NZMACI and the game-changing Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa set to open on the lakefront next year. I’m really excited to see what the NgÄti Whakaue collective have planned for the site in the future."

NgÄti Whakaue collective and NgÄi Tahu have agreed that NgÄi Tahu will remain on site for up to a year to enable them to fully re-locate the National Kiwi Hatchery to the Agrodome site. Once this has occurred, a formal transfer ceremony will take place at a date to be agreed next year.