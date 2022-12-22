Thursday, 22 December, 2022 - 11:57

General Service is taking action for the outdoors through creativity and collaboration Media Release WÄnaka, New Zealand (Thursday December 22, 2022) General Service a shared space based in the heart of WÄnaka, that has a focus on collaboration and lifestyle are putting their creative energies into supporting the environment by getting behind Love WÄnaka, a community funding platform launching in 2023, which will raise funds to support localised climate, conservation, and biodiversity initiatives in this region.

From the December 27, 2022 to January 2, 2023 General Service will be hosting live screen-printing sessions at their Dunmore Street premises , with $5 from each t-shirt sold going towards Love WÄnaka.

We can all play a part in shaping a better future, in some way shape or form and one of the best moves is to donate to a fund that supports action-based solutions, said Patrick Greene Director and Co-Founder General Service.

"People will be able to come in and have the t-shirt made right in front of them and know that their purchase will be going to the greater good of this really special part of the world."

WÄnaka is home to some incredible organisations and individuals with great ideas who are creating change on the ground, but they need help to do more to make more impact. said Ash Bickley Love WÄnaka Community Fund Coordinator.

"Love WÄnaka is more than a feel-good initiative, we’re stepping up to take action as a community, by supporting the efforts of individuals and organisations who are doing the mahi to protect our unique environment. Every dollar raised will go back to ensuring this place is looked after for many years to come and support this region’s shift to a regenerative, zero-carbon future. "

To get behind this great community lead initiative head on down to General Service 17 Dunmore Street, Unit K Pembroke Mall December 27 - Jan 02 and keep an eye on General Service Instagram here for details on times.