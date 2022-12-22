NZ Post first in the world to produce Avatar stamps and coins

Thursday, 22 December, 2022 - 13:53

NZ Post is over the moon (Pandora, that is) to announce the release of the world’s first Avatar: The Way Of Water stamps and commemorative coins as the much-anticipated film hits cinemas around the globe.

"We are absolutely delighted to be the first country in the world to be releasing stamps and coins with striking scenes from the second instalment of James Cameron’s Avatar film series," NZ Post Head of Stamps and Collectables Antony Harris says.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

"Ultimately for us this is about celebrating the fact that the films were shot and produced here - making the most of the expertise and quality of our New Zealand film industry," Harris said.

"Film production has become a major component of our national identity and economy, and we are honoured to be a part of the journey with the release of these stamps and coins."

Available for pre-order from today, there are six different stamp designs featuring characters, creatures and scenes from Avatar: The Way of Water and were designed by Kiwi designer Chris Jones of Graphetti.

A miniature sheet and first day cover will also be available.

Four coins will be available featuring two of the main characters (Neytiri and Jake Sully) and silhouettes of creatures (a tulkun and banshee) from the fictional moon Pandora.

Jones says he was very excited to have the opportunity to be involved with NZ Post’s project and wanted to ensure the film’s strong environmental themes were captured on both the stamps and coins.

"We were keen to hero the conservation theme of the film and show the parallels between what was happening to the fauna on the moon of Pandora and here on Earth," he said.

"We also wanted to illustrate the notion of family sticking and fighting together - the strength of the family unit - which is also what this film is about."

Harris said with "Avatar: The Way of Water" now showing at cinemas around the world people should get in quick with their orders.

"I have no doubt they will be very popular, and you can guarantee there will be a lot of interest here and across the globe."