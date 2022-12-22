Prepare early for a dry summer - ES

Thursday, 22 December, 2022 - 15:10

Following on from last summers’ record dry March, and drought across Southland, Environment Southland is encouraging Southlanders to prepare early for a potential repeat event.

Environment Southland general manager, integrated catchment management Paul Hulse said the region has received variable rainfall this year, ranging from very low in coastal Southland, to normal-high levels in northern Southland.

"Generally groundwater levels for the region have recovered to normal or near normal levels for this time of year, with the exception of the Edendale aquifer, which has been severely impacted over the last few years."

Aquifers typically recharge over winter and spring, but there have been a string of unusually dry winters. The groundwater water in the Edendale aquifer is currently lower than usual for this time of year. Due to its characteristics, it is rare for this aquifer to recharge over summer which suggests that there may be water supply issues again this season.

"People and businesses in the Edendale area may find themselves experiencing difficulties with water supplies this summer. We’re continuing to investigate the effect of the low aquifer level and the recovery of the aquifer."

According to NIWA’s long-term forecast, Southland is again expected to experience above average temperatures and lower than usual rainfall during the summer. Due to La Niña, more frequent offshore winds will likely result in extended dry spells, elevating the risk for extreme dryness or drought like conditions. However, the region should remain aware of the potential for a tropical moisture plume in January or February.

Paul Hulse said it would be wise for all Southlanders to make preparations now, and look at their options should water levels drop.

"It’s been good to see that a number of organisations have already prompted Southlanders, especially those in rural settings, to think about what they would do if water levels get low. Now’s the time to check and maintain bores, fix any leaks, and make a plan for stock feed and business continuity."

Environment Southland will be keeping a close eye on rivers and groundwater levels this summer, and provide monitoring results and updates via our website at www.es.govt.nz/low-water-levels.