WorkSafe charge update - Gore District Council

The Gore District Council this week entered a plea of guilty to an amended charge laid by WorkSafe in relation to the drowning of a chid in the Gore oxidation ponds almost four years ago.
Lachlan Jones was aged three years when he drowned in one of the ponds in January 2019.
WorkSafe laid a charge against the Council under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 in relation to the tragic death.
The Council pleaded not guilty to the charge and a defended hearing was due to proceed early next year.
The charge has now been amended by WorkSafe - the allegation that a serious risk of death arose from the Council’s alleged breach has been removed.
Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry said as a result the Council has entered a plea of guilty to the reduced charge of failing to perform a duty.
"As always, our thoughts continue to remain with Lachlan’s whanau. His death was a tragedy."
No further comment will be made while the matter remains before the Court.
