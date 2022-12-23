WorkSafe charge update - Gore District Council

Friday, 23 December, 2022 - 11:16

The Gore District Council this week entered a plea of guilty to an amended charge laid by WorkSafe in relation to the drowning of a chid in the Gore oxidation ponds almost four years ago.

Lachlan Jones was aged three years when he drowned in one of the ponds in January 2019.

WorkSafe laid a charge against the Council under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 in relation to the tragic death.

The Council pleaded not guilty to the charge and a defended hearing was due to proceed early next year.

The charge has now been amended by WorkSafe - the allegation that a serious risk of death arose from the Council’s alleged breach has been removed.

Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry said as a result the Council has entered a plea of guilty to the reduced charge of failing to perform a duty.

"As always, our thoughts continue to remain with Lachlan’s whanau. His death was a tragedy."

No further comment will be made while the matter remains before the Court.