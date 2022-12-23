What a way to see out 2022 - Middlemore Foundation For Health Innovation

Friday, 23 December, 2022 - 13:46

Thank you to everyone who put Kidz First this Christmas!

Over 200 children living with long-term health conditions in South Auckland had one of the best days of their lives yesterday at the Kidz First Christmas party organised by the Middlemore Foundation, BBM and Kidz First.

"The party was so heart-warming! These kids don’t often get the chance to have their own party, and thanks to the incredible support from generous donors and suppliers we were able to give them a day to remember."

Margi Mellsop, CEO Middlemore Foundation

It was a magical day for Kidz First whaanau. As well as the delicious food parcels and toys to take home, the kids danced, played with farm animals, enjoyed real fruit ice cream, met some Black Ferns, Wheel Blacks and of course Santa Claus. Most importantly, they were the stars of their own Christmas party. The party was the culmination of a week that saw over 6000 toys and 600 delicious BBM food parcels distributed to this community. "The party was just epic, and I want to thank everyone who made it possible with their generous support. To see emotional parents watching their children so happy is the reason why we do what we do".

Dave Letele, Founder of BBM

Please check out the photo gallery from the party below - and on behalf of these tamariki, their whanau, and everyone we support, THANK YOU ! Your generosity has helped shine a light as they navigate these challenging times.

We wish you all a very Merry Christmas, and a safe and happy summer!