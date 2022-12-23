Thank you from New Conservative!

Friday, 23 December, 2022 - 16:10

Another busy year of advancing the conservative cause in New Zealand has come to a close.

We had the pleasure of helping out the New Conservative stand at Fieldays three weeks ago, and enjoyed chatting with some of you. Steven and Kevin ran a "pelt your favourite politician" competition where people could throw ping pong balls to stick onto the noses of their favourite politicians. (You can imagine who the "favourite" politicians were.)

There were queues to participate, but on the second day two volunteers from Act and Labour got "offended" and Fieldays management shut down our competition. A sign of the times indeed.

Instead we held a "vote for your least favourite party" tally which netted Labour 664 downvotes out of +800 cast. There was a prize draw for gift vouchers, of which the winners were Kane C, David L, and David P. The winners were contacted by Steven earlier this month. Congratulations.

Candidates

We have confirmed our first batch of candidates for the 2023 General Election. I’ve included electorates below if you’d like to get in touch with a local candidate (ask me if you need contact details). The team is continuing to process applications for candidates and conveners. Helen is continuing her work to reconnect with past candidates too and hopes to complete that work in January.

Ted Johnston (Botany) Helen Houghton (Christchurch East) Bruce Welsh (Rongotai) Paul Deacon (Southland) Karl Thomas (Rangitata) Rudi du Plooy (Hamilton West) Jonathan Marshall (New Plymouth) Caleb Ansell (Waikato) Dieuwe de Boer (Takanini) Chris O'Brien (Ilam)

We’re looking to announce another batch of ten in February.

Party secretary

As announced at the AGM, Grant Meyer has stood down as party secretary. We thank him for his service in that role this year. The board has selected Rudi du Plooy as the new party secretary. Thank you Rudi for your ongoing commitments to the party.

End of year messages

"I have been so encouraged over the past year with the dozens of supportive emails I receive from our members. I thank you for standing with Ted and I and placing your trust in us as leaders of this party. Now it is time for us all to rest and spend quality time with our loved ones and I wish you all a very Merry Christmas."

- Helen Houghton

"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all those who want to make New Zealand a better place to live, especially those who are taking personal responsibility for that huge task, our members and supporters."

- Ted Johnston

"As chairman of the New Conservative board, I thank you for your support and wish you all a very merry Christmas."

- Steven Senn

There won’t be a newsletter from me in January, but other communications will pick up again in about three weeks.

A personal thank you for all your kind messages throughout 2022. Happy New Year from Amie and I.