The Friday before Christmas takes title of 'Busiest Shopping Day' for 2022

Saturday, 24 December, 2022 - 15:06

Tills are ringing across NZ as Kiwis enjoy traditional last-minute Christmas shopping, but peak numbers of transactions are still down slightly on last year.

AUCKLAND, 3.00pm, 24 December 2022 - Christmas Eve 2022 is certainly proving busy for a Saturday, but Friday 23 December now officially holds the title of the busiest shopping day of the year, according to figures released by Worldline NZ today.

While consumer spend figures for the full final week of pre-Christmas shopping are yet to be collated, Worldline NZ can report the peak hour of spending over the last two days was between noon and 1.00pm on Friday, 23 December, when transactions reached 650,909 for that hour. The peak hour of spending today occurred between 11.00am and 12.00pm, with 607,706 transactions.

Peak transactions per second were also down slightly on previous years, with 192 recorded during the busiest hour on 23 December 2022, just below 193 recorded in the busiest hour of 24 December 2021, and markedly below the all-time record of 204 in 2020.

TRANSACTIONS 2022 2021 2020 2019 Peak hour 650,909 (Friday, Dec 23, 12 - 1pm) 660,815 (Friday, Dec 24 12 - 1pm) 678,812 (Thursday, Dec 2412 - 1pm) 679,436 RECORD (Tuesday, 24 Dec 12 - 1pm) Peak minute 11,294 (12.09pm) 11,277 (12.13pm) 11,791 RECORD (12.09pm) - Peak TPS(Transactions per second) 192 (12:13:15PM) 193 (12.06:30pm) 204 RECORD (12.16:45pm) 199 (12.09:00pm)

Worldline NZ’s Chief Sales Officer, Bruce Proffit, says that while this year’s number of transactions in the peak hour of pre-Christmas shopping was slightly lower than last year, overall data for the full week will likely show that Kiwi retail shoppers will have spent more this year than last year.

"We saw the final week of Christmas shopping start strongly, with spending on Sunday 18th December 2022 reach 12.1% higher than the previous Sunday (11th December 2022), and early indicators were that this strong trend was continuing," says Proffit.

Consumer spending through Core Retail merchants in Worldline NZ’s payments network (excluding Hospitality) was $881m in the week ending Saturday 17 December 2022, which was up just 1.9% on the week ending December 17th in 2021 but up 14.6% on the same week in 2019.

Notably, in 2021, following a year that was marked by lockdowns and travel restrictions across borders around New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland, spending at Core Retail merchants nationwide in the critical pre-Christmas period was up 6.9% on 2020 - a new record for this merchant group within Worldline NZ’s payments network at that time.

"We will have a full breakdown of the numbers for the last full week of Core Retail spending prior to Christmas on Tuesday, the day after Boxing Day, but at this stage it looks like 2022 could be set to take out the record of highest ever consumer spend for pre-Christmas shopping in New Zealand," says Proffit.