Three Lotto players share $1 million

Saturday, 24 December, 2022 - 22:21

Three lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Thames, and Levin will be dancing around their Christmas trees after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Paper Power Thames, Countdown Levin, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on, and this year we’re guaranteeing three millionaires for 2023! All Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 11 December and 7.30pm Saturday 31 December will be in the draw to win one of three extra $1 million prizes.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously. We know our Lotto and Instant Kiwi gift packs make fun Christmas presents, just remember, Instant Kiwi is an age-restricted product, so only gift to friends and whÄnau who are 18+.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.