Homicide inquiry launched, witnesses sought for Southwestern Motorway death

Monday, 26 December, 2022 - 17:55

Police are appealing for help from the public in relation to the death of a woman early this morning Monday 26 December at 3.24am.

Police are aware that there were vehicles on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway (SH20) at the time of the crash and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed it.

We are appealing to any witnesses with dash cameras to review their footage and contact us if they have any imagery that may assist with our investigation.

A vehicle examination and enquiries continue.

Formal identification processes are still underway.

Police extend our sincere condolences to the deceased woman's friends and family at this difficult time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 or fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference 221226/9917

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.