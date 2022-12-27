Busy Christmas weekend sees 15 rescues for Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 - 08:05

Surf lifesavers in the Northern Region were kept exceptionally busy on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, responding to numerous major and minor incidents, and conducting a total of 15 rescues and 12 assists at Northern Region beaches across the weekend.

As beachgoers chose to celebrate their holiday festivities with some sun and sand, many beaches saw swimmers getting caught out by the conditions, and becoming stuck in rip currents.

Paid and volunteer lifeguards cumulatively worked 2686 hours across the three days, and collectively took 956 preventative actions in order to keep beachgoers safe, in addition to the rescues and assists.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) Lifesaving Operations Manager James Lea says there were some common behaviours exhibited by those rescued or assisted to safety over the long weekend - in particular people not following common sense when it came to water safety.

"A key issue is that many people don’t understand the beach conditions and become overconfident," he says. "They over-estimate their own ability and underestimate the conditions, which can change very quickly. Firstly and fundamentally, we urge beachgoers to swim within the patrolled area between the flags.

"Visiting the SafeSwim website, people can also see the conditions at the beach they want to visit. Alternatively, we would recommend they speak with a lifeguard before they enter the water, and heed any warnings. We saw many people being caught in rip currents over the long weekend, either outside of patrolled areas or outside of patrolled hours. These rescues were all completely avoidable."

Lea says that lifeguards are present to support the public to enjoy the water safely, but beachgoers must also exercise common sense. "We’ve had instances of people being told repeatedly to move to the safe area between the flags, then getting into serious difficulty. It’s important to listen to the lifeguards; they know the risks and dangers. Have a chat to them about the conditions."

Lea says that some members of the public were needlessly placing themselves in harm’s way, which could divert resources away from lifeguards’ regular patrol duties.

"We urge the public to work with us to keep themselves safe," he says. "By cooperating with lifeguards, you make everyone that little bit safer.