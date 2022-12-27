Growing number of younger Kiwi car owners learn to service their own vehicles

Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 - 09:31

As the nation continues to feel the sting of the cost-of-living crisis, a growing number of younger Kiwi car owners are taking matters into their own hands to cut costs.

New research by Supercheap Auto has revealed 41% of Gen Zs and Millennials have taken the initiative and learnt how to service their vehicles since the pandemic1 - far higher than other generations - with more than a third (35%) reaping financial benefits.

As for what younger Kiwis have been tackling under the hood, the study shows Gen Zs and Millennials are tinkering big and small, from checking tyre tread (35%) and replacing wiper blades (33%), to replacing car batteries (28%) and changing brake pads (12%).

On average, Kiwis spent $516 on their last vehicle service, with many paying for repairs as well as the service itself, while over one in 10 (11%) forked out more than $1,000.

The financial burden of car maintenance has taken its toll on cash-strapped Gen Zs and Millennials in particular, with nearly half (45%) reporting they had to forego paying other bills to cover vehicle servicing expenses.

Commenting on the findings, Supercheap Auto Managing Director Benjamin Ward said it was great to see younger Kiwis taking charge by lifting the hood and giving DIY a go.

"If there’s anything the past few years has taught us, it’s that we’re capable of doing a lot more ourselves than we once thought and vehicle maintenance is no exception," Mr Ward said.

Despite the uptick among younger Kiwis, some are still hesitant to jump on the DIY bandwagon. A number of Gen Zs and Millennials admit they find vehicle maintenance intimidating (26%) with one in four (23%) claiming they don’t know how to change a tyre, and 6% saying they’ve never looked under the hood of their vehicle.

"There’s nothing more rewarding than getting your hands dirty and tinkering away at your pride and joy. We want all Aussies to feel empowered to lift the hood and tackle any task - big or small. We’re happy to be able to help people on their automotive journey," Mr Ward said.

To find everything you need to tinker big or tinker small, visit supercheapauto.co.nz

This research was commissioned by Supercheap Auto and conducted by YouGov. The survey took place from 29 November - 6 December 2022 with a nationally representative sample of 1,005 adults aged 16 years and older. The data was weighted by age, gender and region to reflect the latest Stats NZ population estimates.

FAST FACTS

â 1 in 3 (33%) Kiwis have learned to maintain or service their vehicle since the beginning of the pandemic with Millennials leading the way at 41%, followed by Gen Z at 40%, Gen X at 31% and Baby Boomers at 18%.

â 32% of Kiwis upskilled on car maintenance tasks to help cut costs, with nearly half (42%) agreeing we should all be doing more DIY.

â 28% of Kiwis wish they knew more about how their car works with 25% claiming they wouldn’t be able to identify issues with their car.

â As the cost of living continues to soar, 36% of car owners admit they’re concerned about the expense of car maintenance.

â 17% of Kiwis admit they look under the hood of their car once a year at most, with 7% admitting they’ve never lifted the hood of their vehicle.

â Nearly 1 in 4 (24%) Kiwis are nervous about taking their vehicle on road trips this summer due to issues they’ve ignored, as 36% say they’d have ‘no idea what to do’ if it were to break down in the middle of nowhere.