Pipers and drummers gather for annual summer school

Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 - 12:50

The largest gathering of pipers and drummers in the Southern Hemisphere is taking place at the 2023 RNZPBA Annual Summer School in Christchurch between Wednesday 11 January 2023 and Sunday 15 January 2023.

Over 150 pipers and drummers from 10 years old through to 65 and above will spend part of their summer at St Andrew's College in Christchurch. This is the first time the Summer School has been held since 2021 due to the pandemic.

Summer School 2023 brings in world-class international tutors. Alastair McLaren heads the piping tutor team and brings a wealth of experience including multiple World Pipe Band Championships with the current world champions Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band from Northern Ireland, and was the Director of the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland. Steven Shedden headlines the drumming programme and is no stranger to New Zealand or New Zealanders. Steven is the Leading Drummer of the Hawthorn Pipe Band in Melbourne and has played at the highest level with Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia Pipe Band and Spirit of Scotland Pipe Band.

The tutoring line-up includes up-and-coming Field Marshall Montgomery stars Adam McCollum and Finlay Cameron, accompanied by a wealth of New Zealand-based tutor talent, all of whom carry significant domestic and international accolades.

The National Youth Pipe Band of New Zealand, now a 45-member band after this year’s intake, will attend the whole school and give a performance on the last day (Sunday) under the guidance of their world-class tutorial team led by Music Director Alasdair Mackenzie.

Christchurch is also due to hold the 2023 New Zealand and South Pacific Pipe Band Championships in March, with over 50 pipe bands from across Australasia and the South Pacific attending. This will be the biggest pipe band competition in the southern hemisphere since the pandemic.