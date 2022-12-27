Total pre-Christmas spend in December 2022 barely tops 2021, but longer trend shows a drop

Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 - 14:33

Consumer spending across New Zealand for the busy pre-Christmas shopping season in December 2022 and Boxing Day have topped levels from 2021, but only just - however, spending over the full six-week pre-Christmas shopping period has shown a slight drop on last year.

Consumer spending over the three weeks before Christmas Day through Core Retail merchants in Worldline NZ’s payments network (excluding Hospitality) reached $2.89B, which was up 0.8% on the same three weeks in 2021 and up 14.9% on 2019. The average transaction size for this time period in 2022 was $56.76, down 2.8% from last year.

Across the regions, spending for these three weeks prior to Christmas Day was highest in West Coast (+10.7%), Marlborough (+7.7%) and Otago (+7.5%). Pre-Christmas spending in December was below year-ago levels in Auckland/Northland (-0.9%), Bay of Plenty (-0.9%), Wellington (-1.4%) and Gisborne (-2.1%).

However, looking at the longer view of consumer spending through Core Retail merchants (excluding Hospitality) in Worldline NZ’s payments network over the full six weeks of pre-Christmas spending, (which includes Black Friday sales) shows spending reached $5.21B, which is down 0.7% on the same six weeks in 2021 and up 13.6% on 2019.

"Together with the spending surge slowing on Christmas Eve, this made for a busy but ultimately not record-breaking six-week pre-Christmas shopping period," says Bruce Proffit, Worldline NZ’s Chief Sales Officer.

Across the regions, annual pre-Christmas spending growth for the six-weeks prior to Christmas was highest in West Coast (+9.3%), Otago (+6.3%) and Southland (+6.2%). Pre-Christmas spending over this six-week period was below year-ago levels in Auckland/Northland (-3.7%) and Wellington (-2.6%), plus several smaller regions.

Boxing Day 2022

Meanwhile, on Boxing Day 2022, consumer spending processed through Core Retail merchants in Worldline NZ’s payments network (excluding Hospitality) reached $100.5m, which was up 2.6% on Boxing Day 2021 (a Sunday) and up 3.1% on 2019 (a Thursday).

Worldline NZ’s Chief Sales Officer, Bruce Proffit says while this Boxing Day did reach record heights in total, the experience of merchant groups was mixed.

"As was the case last year, Black Friday spending exceeded that of Boxing Day, but both days remain below the spend on the days immediately prior to Christmas Day," he says.

Annual regional spending growth on Boxing Day was highest in West Coast (+33.0%), Southland (+15.1%) and Marlborough (+13.0%). Spending was below Boxing Day 2021 in Marlborough (-21.0%) and Wellington (-3.2%).