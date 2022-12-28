Daily Missions for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters

Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 - 09:21

Please note for the purpose of these reports:

Westpac 1 (W1) - HLH - AW169

Westpac 2 (W2) - IZB - AW169

Westpac 3 (W3) - HKZ - BK117

Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV)

Prehospital and Retrieval Medicine (PHRM)

ICP - Intensive Care Paramedic

Hospitals - ACH (Auckland City Hospital) - WBH (Waikato Base Hospital) - NSH (North Shore Hospital)

MISSION NUMBER

TIME W1, W2, RRV

LOCATION MISSION

FRIDAY, 23 DECEMBER 2022

1056 10.20am W1 Waiheke Island

Crew tasked to Onetangi to assist a girl suffering a medical condition. She was flown to Starship Hospital in a serious condition.

1057 11.00am W2 Whangarei Crew tasked to assist with the interhospital transfer of a baby. The baby was flown from Auckland City Hospital to Whangarei Base Hospital.

1058 1.45pm W1 Omaha Crew tasked to Omaha to assist a male patient in his 80’ssuffering a medical complaint and in a moderate condition. Transportation to hospital by helicopter wasn’t required and crew returned to base.

1059 2.02pm W3 Great Barrier Island

Crew tasked to Claris to assist a male patient in his 60’ssuffering a medical complaint. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

1060 4.10pm W1 Whitianga Crew tasked to Whitianga to assist a baby boy suffering a medical complaint. He was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

1061 5.33pm W2 Waiheke Island Crew tasked to Onetangi to assist a female patient in her50’s suffering a medical condition. She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

1062 10.15pm W2 Great Barrier Island Crew tasked by the Rescue Coordination Centre to assist with the search for an activated personal locator beacon. It was a false alarm. A Critical Care Paramedic was inserted by winch to turn it off and crew returned to base.

SATURDAY, 24 DECEMBER 2022

1063 12.32am RRV Papakura Crew tasked to Papakura to assist a female patient in labour. She was in a serious condition.

1064 1.10pm W2 Waimauku Crew tasked to Waimauku to assist a male patient in his 80’s involved in a tractor roll over accident. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

1065 10.00pm W2 Wharehine Crew tasked to Wharehine to assist a male patient in his teens involved in a motor vehicle roll over accident. He was in a moderate condition. Transportation to hospital by helicopter wasn’t required and crew returned to base.

SUNDAY, 25 DECEMBER 2022 (CHRISTMAS DAY)

1066 3.32am W2 Waiheke Island Crew tasked to Onetangi to assist a girl suffering amedical complaint. She was flown to Starship Hospital in a serious condition.

1067 6.33am W2 Waiheke Island Crew tasked to Onetangi to assist a female patient in her 20’s suffering a medical complaint. She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

1068 1.05pm W2 Kai Iwi Lakes Crew tasked to Kai Iwi Lakes to assist a boy involved in a kayaking accident and suffering a non-fatal drowning. He was flown to Whangarei Base Hospital in a minor condition.

1069 6.50pm W2 Rawene Crew tasked to assist with the interhospital transfer of a female patient in her teens in labour. She was flown from Rawene Hospital to Whangarei Base Hospital in a moderate condition. While returning to base, crew were tasked to Mission 1070.

1070 10.10pm W2 Great Barrier Island Crew tasked to Claris to assist a male patient in his 40’s suffering a medical complaint. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

MONDAY, 26 DECEMBER 2022 (BOXING DAY)

1071 9.13am W1 Waiheke Island Crew tasked to Onetangi to assist a male patient in his 70’s suffering a medical complaint. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

1072 10.58am W2 Waiheke Island Crew tasked to Onetangi to assist a female patient in her 20’s suffering a medical complaint. She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

1073 1.10pm W1 Tauranga Crew tasked to assist with the interhospital transfer of a baby. The baby was flown from Auckland City Hospital to Tauranga Hospital.

1074 6.00pm W2 Dome Valley Crew tasked to Dome Valley to assist a female patient in her 30’s suffering a four to five metre fall from a bridge while riding a bicycle. She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

1075 6.08pm W3 Patetonga Whitianga crew tasked to Patetonga to assist a male patient in his 60’s involved in a quad bike roll over accident. He was trapped for 30 minutes before being freed. He was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

TUESDAY, 27 DECEMBER 2022

1076 12.11pm RRV Manurewa Crew tasked to Manurewa to assist a boy involved in a car versus pedestrian accident. He was in a critical condition.

1077 2.00pm W2 Long Bay Crew tasked to Long Bay to assist a male patient in his70’s suffering a fall onto some rocks. He was flown to North Shore Hospital in a moderate condition.

1078 2.29pm W3 Matarangi Whitianga crew tasked to Matarangi to assist a female patient in her 60’s involved in an electric scooter accident. She was flown to North Shore Hospital in a serious condition.

1079 8.23pm W2 Thames Crew tasked to assist with the interhospital transfer of a male patient in his 60’s suffering a medical complaint. He was flown from Thames Hospital to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.